How to get pregnant tips in Hindi: Many couples in India who want to have a baby face a lot of problems. Many women are unable to conceive due to various reasons like a hectic work life, too much of stress as we know how metropolitan cities. Many other reasons such as sleep deprivation, not having proper dies are other reasons that they are not able to conceive. Here are fast and easy with the right positions and process to get pregnant, watch videos.

India is a country with the second largest population. If we go according to statistics, the young population of India has a high ratio of conceiving. However, in a country like India where women are asked to have a baby right after a year or two after their marriage, many have a problem in conceiving. The problems faced by these women are due to a hectic routine, stress in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, diet issues and a lot of physiological reasons because of which they are unable to conceive easily and quickly.

If we go by facts, then it is said that out of all the couples who plan a baby, 85% of them are able to conceive within a year. However, many women still face a lot of stress and issues as they are not able to produce a baby despite a lot of family pressure. They often go to a fertility clinic for help and use different measures in order to get pregnant quickly and easily. Here are five ways by which one can pregnant fast and easily with the right positions and process.

Missionary position: Also known as man-on-top position, missionary is a position for sexual intercourse in which a couple lies face to face with the woman underneath the man. This is the best position to get pregnant as deep penetration takes place and sperms get released right next to the cervix.

Keep your hips on top: While having intercourse, try and keep your hips on the top with the help of a pillow. This will help you conceive easily as its easier for the female cervix to receive male sperms.

Doggy style: Also known as the rear-entry style position, in which while having intercourse, the man is on the back side while penetrating which will help you conceiving early.

Side-by-side: If you lie down next to each other, and then have intercourse, this will too help you to conceive as it helps the cervix receive male sperms.

Orgasm is important: In order to get pregnant, it is very important to have an orgasm. It is very important for the woman to get an orgasm while having intercourse. According to studies, when a female is having an orgasm while having intercourse, there is some kind of contraction in her body which helps her getting pregnant.

This is generic information; for specifics, please contact your doctor.