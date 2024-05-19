IMD Issues Red Alert In Delhi-NCR As Mercury Soars Above 45°C

The heatspell in the city has been on a continuous rise with the highest temperature recorded at 46.8°C in Mugeshpur in northwest Delhi. The fluctuation in mercury has risen great concern among the residents and adding to their woes is the blazing heatwave over Delhi-NCR for the second day in consecution. For the past few days residents have been facing blistering temperatures surpassing 45°C across the city.

The recent weather forecasts predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the relentless heatwave is set to continue throughout the upcoming week. The maximum increase expected in the temperatures have been reported to hover around 45°C for the next seven days. However, it has also been reported that certain stations may even experience temperatures exceeding the 45°C mark by one to two degrees. Consequently, the IMD has issued a ‘red’ alert for Sunday, followed by an ‘orange’ alert from May 20 to 22. Heat related warnings have been issued by the Met department raising the heightened risk of illnesses, including heatstroke, across all age groups due to the rise in temperatures beyond the threshold of 45°C at ten stations in and around the city of Delhi.

Maximum temperature of 43.7°C was recorded in the city’s base station, Safdarjung on Saturday indicating a three-notch steep surge above normal which is the highest so far in this season. On Friday, the temperature at Safdarjung was noted to be 43.6°C

Many other stations in the capital city has witnessed scorching heat, while Ayanagar recorded 45.2°C, the Ridge in North Delhi was at 45.5°C with Gurgaon recorded at 45°C among others. According to IMD, when the temperature touches above 45°C or above it is a heatwave but as soons as it rises 6.5 degrees or more above normal it is ‘severe’ heatwave condition.

The current weather conditions are attributed to dry and hot westerly winds, intense sunlight, and a lack of moisture as per the meteorological experts. It is stated that all these collectively will contribute to the long spell of rising temperature in the city and adjoining areas.

According to the IMD’s climatological data, May typically witnesses peak temperatures in Delhi, with historical records showing a maximum temperature of 49.2°C at Mungeshpur on May 15, 2022. IMD’s bulletin forecasts the continuation of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, for the next five days.

THe civic authorities have advised residents to take adequate measures to reduce exposure to the heat in the wake of escalating heatwave and suggested everyone to stay hydrated by consuming enough of liquid at all times.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 261 on Saturday, compared to 231 the previous day.

Show Full Article