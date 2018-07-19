India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards on Thursday held a session based on analysing and understanding the benefits of traditional Indian medication system including Ayurveda, Unani and Naturalpathy. Speaking in the session Dr RM Nair, Director, Bapu Nature Cure Hospital; Dr D Kumaran ,Research Officer, Ministry of Ayush; Dr Mohd Idris, Prinicipal, A&U Tibbia, College & Hospital and Shri Devendra Triguna, Aryurvedic Physician discussed the benefits of old Indian techniques of medication.

India News on Thursday organised Arogyam Conclave and Awards to analyse and discuss the benefits of Yoga, Naturalpathy, Ayurveda and other natural ways to lead a healthy lifestyle. During the event note speakers including Dr RM Nair, Director, Bapu Nature Cure Hospital; Dr D Kumaran ,Research Officer, Ministry of Ayush; Dr Mohd Idris, Prinicipal, A&U Tibbia, College & Hospital and Shri Devendra Triguna, Aryurvedic Physician discussed the benefits of Purani Bharatiya Chikitsa Padhatti (Old Indian techniques of medication).

Speaking at the conclave, Dr RM Nair, Director, Bapu Nature Cure Hospital and Yoga Ashram said that Naturalpathy is composed of Panchtatva which includes (earth , sky , air, fire and water) and any illness in the body is caused when there is a dis-balance in the proportion of Panchtatva. There are in total 30 institutes of Naturalpathy in the country today which will produce doctors in the field in the coming years taking this sort of medication forward. They are also collaborating with the Ministry of Ayush.

Ministry of Ayush research officer Dr D Kumaran said that Ayurveda is the traditional system of medication therapy. The government is giving its support to promote and creating awareness among people. We have to work on the availability of doctors.

Aryurvedic Physician Dr Devendra Triguna while speaking on further exploring traditional Indian system of medication therapy, said that though the government is helping but there is need to increase the budget of the Ayush Ministry so that they can invest more in research. Currently almost 90% of the budget is spent on maintaining the existing system, including salaries of the people, so I request the government to increase the budget so that they can explore new ways to research and take this medication technique forward. In today’s age, it is also important to promote your product with an attractive packaging, therefore, branding is important.

Speaking at the conclave, Dr Anil Khurana, Deputy Director General, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy said that their industry is witnessing 10% growth rate every year.

Dr Mohd Idris, Prinicipal, Ayurveda & Unani Tibbia, College & Hospital said that slowly-slowly, the corporate sector is coming in Ayush so that it can be promoted. People are now more informed about these techniques and they understand the benefits of traditional medication system including Ayurveda and Unani.

