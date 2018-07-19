Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on Thursday spoke at India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards. Speaking about how one can manage Yoga into their lifestyle, Dr Ishwar said that one shouldn't simplify Yoga according to their urban lifestyle.

Speaking at the India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards, Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga said that he started doing yoga first for himself. It was after that when we introduced technology and other techniques to promote and perform yoga. We have to take Yoga forward and more among people so that people can be benefited and proceed towards a better lifestyle.

Speaking more about Yoga and its benefits, Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi said that they are trying to promote and attract more people towards Yoga by introducing it in small packages. Yoga is a way to avoid and illness and is a start to lead a better lifestyle.

Yoga helps in breath modification, posture modification and controlling ones actions. In the past few years, Yoga has seen an exponential growth. There are many therapies which can be lead through Yoga.

In order to further promote Yoga, Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi said that they have to make it cost effective. One of the most important factor to perform Yoga is the technique to meditate. Without meditation, Yoga will not yield effective results, therefore, it is important to learn how to meditate so that one can enjoy the benefits of Yoga.

Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting, getting it acknowledged by the World community and now you have International Yoga Day.

One has to take care about ones diet plan, thinking, in order to lead a healthy lifestyle. Yoga is simple but it’s a habbit which can really lead to better lifestyle. Don’t simplify Yoga with your urban lifestyle. The best time to perform Yoga is two years before the sunrise, or two hours after the sunrise or one hours after sunset.

