Minister of State for Ayush, Shripad Naik on Thursday addressed India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards. The minister spoke about efforts being taken by his ministry to promote Ayurveda, Yoga and other Indian medication therapies forward. Shripad Naik talked about how Ayurveda is creating awareness about old Indian medication techniques and how the government is carrying further research in the industry.

Minister of State for Ayush, Shripad Naik on Thursday addressed India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards. Speaking on wellness and health, Shripad Naik said that the traditional Indian medication techniques including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and others have the power to cure anything. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after initiating a proper plan and planning, made this Ayush Ministry.

Several research on Ayurveda, which has over 50 research centre across the country, are currently taking place in the country to further explore the industry and its benefits. Through Ayush mission, there is an attempt to include primary health centres where Ayush doctors cater their services in primary health centres. The Ministry has signed MoUs with more than 10-12 countries to explore more research options and promote our Ayush ministry.

In order to promote Yoga, the government is planning to create Yoga parks, Yoga centres, in every village and also include Yoga and Ayurveda in school curriculum. Speaking about diabetes, Ayush minister said that one of the main cause of this is our current lifestyle as we have omitted physical hardwork from our lifestyle.

The evening witnessed several discussions on how to remain fit, healthy and gaining knowledge about wellness. A number of notable speakers from their respective profession including Yoga, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Naturopathy and others shared their views, experience of how the traditional Indian medication techniques and therapy can change your life and ailing health.

Read More