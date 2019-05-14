India News is proud to recognise the best talents in the field of Gynaecology and IVF treatments and facilitate the individuals and organisations behind them. During the event, India News awarded some of the top doctors with the India News IVF & Gynaecology Awards

India News hosts second edition of IVF & Gynaecology Conclave in New Delhi: India News, the leading Hindi national news channel from the iTV Network on Tuesday hosted the second edition of IVF & Gynaecology Conclave at Hotel Andaz, Aerocity to honour the extraordinary commitment and contribution of the talented practitioners in the field of IVF & Gynaecology. The event was graced by Bollywood actor-producer Chitrangda Singh who facilitated the best talents in the field of Gynaecology and IVF treatments.

While speaking with India News at an exclusive session, Chitrangda Singh said, “One should prioritise themselves and their mental health. A lot of celebrities put out videos showing that everything is great but there are PR agencies behind it and it is well-crafted.” On her Bollywood journey, she said, “I did not plan anything, it was a complete coincidence.”

She also shared her views on the general elections and appealed people to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. She added that she specially came to Delhi for voting but could not cast her ballot due to the elimination of her name from the electoral list. “I have no plans to enter politics,” she said while being asked her views on entering into politics.

India News IVF & Gynaecology Conclave brought together some of the top experts from the field of Gynaecology, Embryology and IVF. The experts exchanged ideas and thoughts that bridge the gaps that hinder the growth of the Indian fertility industry.

The event witnessed some of the key sessions, which touched upon various issues related to Embryology, Infertility and Women’s health. As per research, about 45% of couple’s face infertility problems and 22 to 33 million couples in the reproductive age are suffering from lifetime infertility. However, with the help of advanced infertility treatments, distressed couples can be blessed with a child.

The esteemed panel of speakers included some top-line gynaecologists and embryologists in the field including, Dr Jaipdeep Malhotra, Managing Director, Rainbow IVF; Dr Keshav Malhotra, Director, Rainbow IVF; Dr Arvind Vaid, Head- Indira IVF; Dr Ruma Tanwar, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Maulana Azad Medical College; Dr Narendra Malhotra, Dr Shweta and Dr Nandita Palshetkar.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr Malhotra, Dr Keshav Malhotra, Dr Vaid and Dr Sunita Arora, Senior Consultant and clinical head. Bloom IVF discussed on the topic- Embryology: Status, Modalities, Developments & Prospects.

Dr. Sunita said, “IVF is a procedure which can bring happiness in the lives of childless couples.” “It is been 40 years while the first IVF baby was born, the process is successful since 40 years,” said Dr Jaipdeep. During the session, the elite panellists debunked the myths related to embryology and IVF.

The next session was attended by Dr Narendra Malhotra, Rainbow IVF; Dr Abha Majumdar, Dr Shweta, Senior doctor, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Dr Sheetal Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, the doctors discussed Infertility: Growing in India among Male and Female. “Lifestyle changes in metro cities and unhygienic conditions in rural areas are the major problems of infertility amongst couples,” said Dr Narendra Malhotra, while, Dr. Shweta added, “Our society blames women for infertility.” Dr. Abha Majumdar said, “Intake of more than 50 ml alcohol every day can harm the sperm count in men”

The last session was attended by, Dr. Gunan Gupta, Gunan IVF world; Dr. Ruma Satvik, Sir Gangaram Hospital; Prof. Dr. Renu Ranwar, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Maulana Azad Medical College; Dr. SN Basu, Senior Director and Head of Department Max Super Speciality Hospital, the doctors discussed on the issue of Women Health & Menstruation. One should be very careful about the information available on Google related to menstrual health, said the panel of doctors.

India News is proud to recognise the best talents in the field of Gynaecology and IVF treatments and facilitate the individuals and organisations behind them. During the event, India News awarded some of the top doctors with the India News IVF & Gynaecology Awards including: