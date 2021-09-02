The International Climate Summit 2021, organised by PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industry’s Environment Committee and in partnership with Invest India, is scheduled on September 3, Friday and will be streamed LIVE on NewsX.

After a clarion call for Mission Hydrogen by PM Modi on Independence Day this year, over 100 stakeholders and panelists from policy makers and industry leaders across the world are joining hands to present a path-breaking summit on India’s Hydrogen ecosystem and build an India-centric and action-oriented approach for building self-reliance in the hydrogen ecosystem and solutions.

The International Climate Summit 2021, organised by PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industry’s Environment Committee in partnership with Invest India, supported by iTEN Media, NITI Aayog, Ministry Of Science and Technology, Ministry Of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research is scheduled on September 3, Friday and will be streamed LIVE on NewsX channel. The supporting ministries of Government Of India include MSME, Power, Coal, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New and Renewable Energy. Building a dialogue for India’s transition to clean energy, the focus of the summit will be on ‘Powering India’s Hydrogen Ecosystem’.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman & MD, Reliance Industries Limited, who will be a keynote speaker at the summit, said, “I am delighted to know that an ‘International Climate Summit 2021, is being organised on 3rd September with an ambitious agenda to ‘Power India’s hydrogen eco-system’. He further lauded Government Of India’s deep commitment to this agenda.

Underling the importance of a push towards clean energy and creating a green H2 power chain in India, Mr Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India, said, “India is on its way to achieving the set targets and is the only country among G-20 nations to be on track to meet its climate change mitigation commitments made in 2015 under the Paris Climate Agreement. The International Climate Summit 2021, on the theme of Green Hydrogen would be a marquee event bringing together investors, policy makers, technology players and academia leaders and bring us one step closer to our aim of a sustainable and Green India”.

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, speaking on the potential of Green Hydrogen ahead of the event, emphasised, “Green Hydrogen is the future of Indian energy and chemicals sector. It will facilitate Indians to capture new avenues of growth and become global champions in this era, where the world is demanding green products.”

