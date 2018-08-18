iTV Foundation on Saturday began its 2-day free health check-up free health camp, which took place in Bathinda, Punjab. Doctors and volunteers at the camp assisted the people with their general check-up, cancer check-up and were also made aware of about the drugs. The camp was supported by Max India Foundation, SVCT- a Delhi based NGO and Baba Farid Group of Institutions.

iTV Foundation on Saturday began its 2-day free health check-up free health camp, which took place in Bathinda, Punjab. Doctors and volunteers at the camp assisted the people with their general check-up, cancer check-up and were also made aware of about the drugs. The camp was supported by Max India Foundation and Baba Farid Group of Institutions. In the two-day event, several doctors and volunteers at the health camp helped people and made them aware of about general health check-up, about cancer and enlightened about drugs.

On day one, more than 250 people visited the camp and availed services provided at the health camp. MLA and professor Baljinder Kaur inaugurated the event while Mayor of Bathinda Balwant Rai Nath also attended the event. Max India Foundation doctors from the oncologist, general physician and mental illness departments catered their service at the iTV Foundation free health camp. Free medicines were also provided at the camp.

Earlier on July 29, 2018, iTV foundation in association with SVCT- a Delhi based NGO, organized a Relief Camp for Flood Victims at Yamuna River Bed, New Delhi. During the one-day-long relief camp, iTV Foundation helped the victims living in the fear of the water flooding their hamlets. Workers of the Foundation led by Chairperson Smt. Aishwarya P. Sharma met the affected families and distributed Food, Fruits and basic Medicines and first aid kits. The camp was aimed at helping those residing in areas adjacent the Yamuna river-bed in New Delhi in the wake of the recent floods.

