iTV network foundation on Monday organised its one-day free health camp at Shri Ram Global School in Karnal, Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the free health camp and lauded the initiative taken by the iTV network group. Speaking at the camp, Manohar Lal Khattar spoke about the lack of doctors in the state in order to cater to the existing population. Chief Minister Khattar said that there is a requirement of about 27,000 doctors so that they can cater to the existing population of the state, but we have only 12,000 – 13,000 doctors at present.

Continuing speaking at the event, Manohar Lal Khattar said that he wants a medical college in every district of the state. He also added that the government is working towards developing a healthy society. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also invoked the national health scheme through which people will be able to avail up to Rs 5 lakh health insurance for a year.

Monday’s health care event was iTV foundation’s 4th such event. Prior to this, the network had organised free health camps in New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bathinda in Punjab and now in Karnal, Haryana.

More than 400 people visited the health camp who were assisted by specialised doctors, volunteers at the free health camp organised by iTV network foundation at Shri Ram Global School in Karnal, Haryana. Several people who visited the camp got their medical check-up done and were suggested with useful suggestions to take care of their health.

