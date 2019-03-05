As the country mourns the sacrifice of 40 CRPF personnel during the recent Pulwama terror attack, iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organized a blood donation camp dedicated to the martyrs of Pulwama attacks with the tagline “Hamara Rakth Sarhad Tak”.

Haryana, Karnal, 5th March, 2019: As the country mourns the sacrifice of 40 CRPF personnel during the recent Pulwama terror attack, iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organized a blood donation camp dedicated to the martyrs of Pulwama attacks with the tagline “Hamara Rakth Sarhad Tak”. The blood donation camp was held in association with Shree Ram Agro India and JCI Assandh at Punjabi Dharamshala in Assandh, Karnal, district in the state of Haryana.

The blood donation camp was held from morning 9:00 AM till 3:00 PM where around 100 units of blood were collected. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Sh Dharambir Maan Bhalla, Senior leader, JJP; Sh Anil Panchal, State representative, AAP; Sh Yogesh Kansal, Social Activist and Sh Satish Gupta, MD, Shree Ram Agro India. During the camp, the medical team of PGI, Chandigarh collected the blood from the donors.

There were people from Assandh who willingly donated blood in honour of the army personnel who protect our Indian territory at the border areas. The donated blood will be transported to the army hospitals and can be further used during an emergency situation.

During the blood donation drive, there were donors from various fields, including farmers, industry employees and local people. There were volunteers who spoke about the relevance of blood donation and how it helps in saving the lives of various people. The team of iTV Foundation supported and managed the on-ground activities of the blood donation camp.

About iTV Foundation:

iTV Foundation was founded with a vision to provide quality medical facilities and financial assistance to people who need it most. In recent months, the foundation has worked extensively among the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of the society through concerted efforts to provide them with quality healthcare support in addition to assistance for treatment and rehabilitation. Seeking to provide an enabling environment for health and hygiene in urban villages as well as remote areas, the foundation works in close coordination with charitable organizations, like-minded individuals and healthcare providers to launch collaborative efforts to drive the importance of health, sanitation and hygiene.

