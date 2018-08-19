The 2-day health camp organised by iTV Foundation in association with Max India Foundation and Baba Farid Group of Institutions came to an end on Sunday in Bathinda, Punjab. Around 220 people visited the camp on Sunday and availed the services provided by doctors.

There were three doctors present at the camp to assist the people visiting the free health camp. Besides the general health check-up, the doctors also aware the people about the disadvantages of drugs. Earlier on Saturday, MLA and professor, Baljinder Kaur inaugurated the event. The health camp was also visited by Mayor of Bathinda Balwant Rai Nath. The people are also provided with free medicine at the camp. At the free health camp, the doctors from the oncologist, general physician and mental illness departments were present to provide their services ta the camp organised by iTV foundation.

Earlier on July 29, 2018, iTV foundation organised a Relief camp for Flood victims at Yamina River Band in New Delhi. The relief fund was organised in association with SVCT- a Delhi based NGO. The camp was aimed at helping those residing in areas adjacent the Yamuna river-bed in New Delhi in the wake of the recent floods.

