Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has been charged with abetment of suicide for the death of his former girlfriend and actor Jiah Khan. Pancholi, who was present in the session court, pleaded not guilty. The trial will commence on February 14th 2018. In an interview with Indian Express, Sooraj revealed that he has been waiting for this day since 5 years. He said, “I was always supposed to get charged for something. Because if I am not charged, I cannot go to trial. That is how it was. So, I have been waiting for this day for the past five years. Finally on February 14, my trial will start and that is the only chance I have to defend myself. I have been waiting and waiting for this date.”

Sooraj Pancholi’s father Aditya Pancholi had said that he is ready for a real legal fight. Responding to the statement, Sooraj said, “I have been ready for it since the time they put me in jail, because I think what happened with me is very unfair. I was 21 years old back then and I am 27 now. I just wasted a lot of my life. And I am ready for it right now as we speak because it’s the day we have been waiting for and finally we get to go to trial.” On being asked how the trial might affect his public image, Sooraj replied, “My image was created as a monster five years ago, on day one of the incident. So, the media has done the damage already. So, it’s nothing new for me. My case has been a media trial from day one.”

When being asked to comment on his refusal to undergo polygraph and brain mapping tests, he said, “They wanted to do a Narco test on me. I just want to ask you a question, if you are not guilty and if someone wanted to lay you down on a hospital bed and inject you with chemicals. Would it be right? So, why would I want them to treat me like a terrorist? And all those tests aren’t even admissible in court. So, why would I want myself to be tortured like that? It is human right to decide if you want to go through it or not.” On being asked if he would be ever be able to remember Jiah Khan fondly, Sooraj said, “She was a part of my life at one point, and regardless of the case or not, I don’t think you may be able to ever forget something like that.” Asked about his final words before leaving for the trial, Sooraj responded, “I just want to say that I am happy that I am going to trial finally. May the truth prevail in court. This is the day we have been waiting for.”

Jiah Khan reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at approximately 11:45 pm in the bedroom of her Juhu family’s residence in Mumbai on 3 June 2013. On 7 June 2013, a six-page suicide note was found by her sister that reportedly indicates that Jiah planned to end her life and a transcript that mentioning a recent abortion was also released by the family.