Kerala Gearing Up for Moderate Rainfall Amidst Cyclone Threat

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued a forecast for moderate rainfall in several districts across the state on Friday. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram are expected to receive moderate rainfall, while the remaining districts of Kerala are anticipated to experience light rainfall.

“Moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, while light rainfall is likely at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala,” the authority stated.

In a related development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on X (formerly Twitter) that a well-marked low-pressure system over the central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression as of 5:30 AM today. “This system is likely to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclone over the east-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of the 25th. It is expected to move northwards and intensify into a severe cyclone by the evening of the 25th,” the IMD noted.

The IMD further added, “Continuing its northward movement, it is very likely to cross the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around midnight on May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm.”

Heavy Rainfall Impacts Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram has been experiencing heavy rainfall for several days, causing significant surges in local rivers and raising concerns of potential flooding. The city has faced continuous downpours since May 18, leading to widespread waterlogging.

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rains in Kerala’s Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Additionally, an orange alert was announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

The Kerala Chief Minister’s office has advised residents to avoid venturing into the sea due to expected strong winds and adverse weather conditions. The public is urged to stay vigilant against potential hazards such as flash floods, urban waterlogging, and landslides. Those living in vulnerable housing conditions should be particularly cautious and ready to evacuate if necessary.

“Residents, particularly those in unsealed houses or houses with weak roofs, should exercise caution. If danger is imminent, contact authorities and evacuate to safe places,” the advisory stated.

Red Alerts and Ongoing Weather Warnings

On May 23, the IMD announced a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall (exceeding 204.5 mm) for Kerala and Mahe, with heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) expected on May 24. Although the intensity of rain has lessened in many areas, the situation remains critical.

Recent IMD reports indicate that some regions in Kerala and Mahe received up to 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours on May 20. Similar conditions were observed in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal Met subdivisions.

The authorities have called for a comprehensive response to mitigate the impact of the severe weather. Emergency services are on high alert, and measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of residents across affected areas.

As Kerala braces for the forecasted rainfall and the potential cyclone, the state government and disaster management teams are working tirelessly to minimize damage and ensure the safety of all citizens.

