A total lunar eclipse, which is also known as a blood moon, will occur on July 27, 2018, around 11:45 pm. The lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the center of the Earth’s shadow. As per reports, this will be a complete and longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century. The red moon will last approximately up to 103 minutes.

Dr Emily Brunsden, director of the University of York’s Astrocampus this is a total eclipse at a time in its orbit when it is close to being the farthest from Earth, or at apogee.

“The lunar eclipse is a visual feast. Unlike the ultra-violet- or infra-red-heavy solar eclipse, one needn’t worry about what the moon may do to one’s eye. The moon, last checked, will not damage one’s eyes during an eclipse,” Goa DGP Dr Muktesh Chander said.

Here’s how netizen shared their feelings about the lunar eclipse:

