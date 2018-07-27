Lunar Eclipse Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2018 Live Updates: People around the world will witness one of the rarest celestial phenomenon a total lunar eclipse starting from the late night on July 27 to July 28 early morning. The lunar eclipse will last up to 103 minutes and can be easily seen by naked eyes. Here's how Twitterati responded to Lunar Eclipse Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2018.

A total lunar eclipse, which is also known as a blood moon, will occur on July 27, 2018, around 11:45 pm. The lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the center of the Earth’s shadow. As per reports, this will be a complete and longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century. The red moon will last approximately up to 103 minutes.

Dr Emily Brunsden, director of the University of York’s Astrocampus this is a total eclipse at a time in its orbit when it is close to being the farthest from Earth, or at apogee.

“The lunar eclipse is a visual feast. Unlike the ultra-violet- or infra-red-heavy solar eclipse, one needn’t worry about what the moon may do to one’s eye. The moon, last checked, will not damage one’s eyes during an eclipse,” Goa DGP Dr Muktesh Chander said.

Here’s how netizen shared their feelings about the lunar eclipse:

#ChandraGrahan #BloodMoonEclipse #BloodMoon #lunareclipse2018 #चंद्रग्रहण

the longest total #LunarEclipse of the century taking place tonight 11:54 PM ..will remain active early 3:49 AM till July 28. It is going to be one of a lifetime experience pic.twitter.com/6VAkJmxc7r — Ashish Tripathi (@trp_ashish) July 27, 2018

according to my kundli i'm going through Ketu mahadasha….can a special Chandragrahan like this one affect me in any special way? 🤔 — TINA🍀 (@__ILLUMINATED) July 27, 2018

Aaj jab chandragrahan witness karenge

aise

😎😎😎😎 ….😂 — Suhani (@_Thored12) July 27, 2018

So who all are staying awake for the #BloodMoonEclipse tonight? 🌘#lunareclipse2018 — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) July 27, 2018

I have Complete Trust on #ChandraGrahan bocz Jab God Taklif me……. Aatey haiii #Grahan me to #Insaan ki to #Hasiyat hi nahiii haiiii ……… Its Completely upto Us what we think about #Grahaan …….. — Sudhanshu Mishra (@Sudhans21861986) July 27, 2018

Tonight will be the longest, total lunar eclipse of the 21st century. In addition to the Bloodmoon, we will also be able to see Mars with our naked eyes on the horizon.#lunareclipse2018 pic.twitter.com/Bm4X59L26a — 💎clear cool (@quutschi) July 27, 2018

Despite partly cloudy skies in the south, tonight's 'Blood Moon' Lunar eclipse is expected to be visible across the country. #BloodMoon #lunareclipse2018 pic.twitter.com/Yx1bzHdYar — Maldives Meteorology (@MetMaldives) July 27, 2018

Excited to view the longest total lunar eclipse 'Blood Moon' of the century tonight! And to top that off, the brightest red Mars since 2003🤪#lunareclipse2018https://t.co/QNLtGZjivf pic.twitter.com/hy8gM8DBR4 — Mazzieology (@Mazzieology) July 27, 2018

It's the longest lunar eclipse of the century tonight. I am not worried that I won't be able to see the moon. I am married to the most beautiful woman in the world and she is more beautiful than the moon.#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2018 #AajRaatKoBJPucca — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 27, 2018

The longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century will take place this Friday at 9:14 pm and end on Saturday at 3:27 am. The moon will turn blood red during the eclipse and it will last for 1 hour and 43 minuets.#lunareclipse2018 pic.twitter.com/Zyhpnwqlre — Sarah Al Amiri (@SarahAmiri1) July 26, 2018

At 1 hour and 43 minutes, 21st century's longest total Lunar Eclipse set to take place tonight at 1 am IST; it would be visible in its entirety from all parts of India but monsoon may play dampener.#lunareclipse2018 pic.twitter.com/5HqFoo8Q9u — Mowsam Hazarika (@mowsamagri) July 27, 2018

Do you live in the red or purple zones in this map? If so, then you’ll be able to see the #Moon turn red during this Friday’s Total #LunarEclipse Clear skies! #NLargeYourUniverse pic.twitter.com/v1FtajcbWD — Cian O'Regan (@irishspaceblog) July 24, 2018

Chandragrahan ki first pic 😃😃😄😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LkRMTluyiV — Shikha (@its_shikha31) July 27, 2018

Read More