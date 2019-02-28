Menstrual hygiene: This International Women's Day on March 8, Ninne Foundation is organising a run to break away from the age-old taboos around periods and raise menstural health awareness. Known as Run4Niine, the event aims to organise the most numbers of runs in a single day to promote menstural hygeine. PadMan actor Akshay Kumar is also associated with the organisation to end the stigma around menstural hygiene.

Modern India, modern things, but chained by age-old taboos. Conversations around menstrual hygiene have been treated like they are some evil to be ferreted away under the carpet or in closets. The hush around periods has led to several misconceptions among women and young girls that do nothing but increase their health risks and put their lives in danger. To break away from the stigma, this International Women’s Day on March 8, women, as well as, men are joining hands to run for periods.

Organised by Niine Foundation in association with JCI India and Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of India and supported by Inner Wheel and Rotary and MNCs like Coca Cola, the event will aim to smash the taboos and bring around menstrual hygiene awareness. The event, which will be called Run4Niine, is touted as a mega event that will incorporate several workshops as well as sanitary napkin distribution drives across the country.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who started a conversation around menstrual hygiene in mainstream cinema last year with his film PadMan, is also associated with the organisation to advance the cause. The actor will grace the flagship event in Lucknow on March 8 along with key government dignitaries.

The event Run4Niine will be followed by a musical concert by singer Darshan Raval, who has crooned songs for films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Loveyatri, Mitron and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. There is also a shorter walk being organised in Gurgaon and will be followed by a musical performance, local food and fanfare.

Aiming to organise the most numbers of runs in a single day so as to promote Menstrual Hygiene Awareness, the runs will take place in 20+ states like the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab.

Menstrual hygiene. Let’s talk about it, and with the importance it deserves! And without the hush-hush.

