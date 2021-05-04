Setting an example and inspiring all the youngsters, Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar is truly a motivational figure for the youth today. He is a motivational speaker, social worker and an influential personality from Gujarat.

Amidst the dire times of the COVID-19 crisis, the health and wellbeing of an individual have become extremely significant. It is the health and immunity of a person that plays a key role during such time. Setting an example and inspiring all the youngsters, Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar is truly a motivational figure for the youth today.

He is a motivational speaker, social worker and an influential personality from Gujarat. According to Mayurdhwaj, it is the day-to-day activities of an individual that decide their overall wellbeing. To stay fit and motivate everyone, he has inculcated yoga and fitness in his daily life. He says, “Yoga not only boosts the overall health, but it also promotes fitness across different levels.”

Furthermore, Mayurdhwaj stated that yoga helps in rejuvenating the body and releases the stress from the human body. “It not only makes a person strong on the physical level but also promotes emotional, mental and spiritual wellbeing of a person”, added the motivational speaker. With a daily habit of dedicating 45 minutes to yoga and fitness, he is rightly raising a voice for everyone to participate in it.

Not only through his actions, but Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar is even inspiring people with his golden words. Time and again, the youth icon has left everyone impressed with his hard-hitting speeches. On various occasions, the young and dynamic personality has delivered knockout speeches leaving an ever-lasting impact on the youngsters.

Widely known as the Yuvraj of the Kanjari state in Gujarat, Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar believes that there should be a proper balance between exercises and food. “You must eat right and include physical activities in your day-to-day life to live a fit lifestyle”, quoted the social worker.

As far as his noble deeds are concerned, the motivational speaker has always been at the forefront. Learning the quality of serving the people from his father, Jaydrathsinh Ji Parmar, he revealed that he is blessed to walk in the footsteps of his father. In the unfortunate time of COVID-19, Mayurdhwaj has raised the bar by helping many underprivileged people.

For him, the first and foremost priority remains to practice yoga and meditation every day. While concluding, the motivational speaker emphasized the need for training the mind before training the body. “The human body functions in a way you train your mind. So it is important to mind your mind before you mind your body”, stated Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar.