Challenges are only opportunities to strengthen the mind, the race and the world at large. R D & S H National College, the premier charter institution of the illustrious Hyderabad and Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) Board is transforming the ongoing pandemic challenge into an opportunity to empower the youth with the essential tools for overcoming such situations and providing assistance to civic and administrative bodies during such global crisis.

As a part of the commemoration of its glorious 70 years’ legacy of imparting matchless knowledge and skills under the able and supportive administrations I/C Principal Dr Neha Jagtiani ,RD & SH National College is e-launched the SWACHH course under the newly established Centre for Innovation Sustainability & Social Entrepreneurship (CISSE), a Corporate Academic Partnership between AquaKraft Projects Pvt Ltd and R D & S H National College.

Dr. Neha Jagtiani invited and introduced all the dignitaries and explained the concept of the SWACHH Course while Mr Kishu Mansukhani , President HSNC Board in his presidential address stressed upon the role of the HSNC Board is standing up to the occasion and serving the nation with innovative approaches and Dr. Niranajan Hiranandani, Provost HSNC University explaining the course, curricula and application especially employment generation in great detail.

SWACHH, which stands for Sanitation & Water for Community Health & Hygiene, will vocationally train an incumbent in Rain Water Harvesting, Ground Water Recharging, Plumbing, Sanitation & Sewage Management, Community Health (Social distancing, hand washing, wearing masks etc.,), Waste Management, Policy / Law & Order, Social Media Management and most importantly epidemic control in case of a Pandemic. The duration of this course is intended to be for 6 months and on successful completion of the same, the incumbent will be certified as SWACHH BANDHU & SWACHH BHAGINI. The delivery of this course will be online and AR (Augmented Reality) based to simulate practical on ground interventions. It will be backed up with a toll-free helpline.

SWACHH Course was dedicated to the nation at the august hands of Hon’ble Shri Amit Deshmukh – Minister for Medical Education & Culture & Hon’ble Shri Ashish Shelar – MLA & ex Minister for School Education, Youth & Sports Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. Incidentally Amit Deshmukh, Ashish Shelar and & Dr. Subramanya Kusnur – Founder of AquaKraft are alumnus of the HSNC Board.

Speaking at the e-launch, Shri Amit Deshmukh said “I am extremely happy to be a part of this e-launch of SWACHH course. It is a highly novel idea and very timely introduction of such a course. In the times of COVID 19 pandemic we are fighting a war against virus and in this hygiene and sanitation are extremely important factors. In fact, I myself was looking for a course like this where we could impart vocational training to our front line workers & Swachhta warriors but there were very few courses. I am happy National College has taken the lead and with AquaKraft have managed to conceptualize the course which definitely will help everybody across Maharashtra and India. The government will be extremely happy to introduce such a course, in collaboration, with institutes in local self-governments in the government sector. I am, with your support and blessing, heading the medical education department of government of Maharashtra which also works closely with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. A lot of health-related courses are run under this medical university of health sciences in Maharashtra. I think this will be a great association, rather it will be a great joint venture partnership, if we can join hands, expand this program to remotest place in Maharashtra. It’s a really great step in such a time of pandemic that we have a course like this conceptualized by my dear friend Dr. Subramanya Kusnur with support of the whole team. I congratulate all of you and thank you for inviting me for such an innovative and noble initiative.”

“I congratulate and commend my dear friend Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Founder AquaKraft and whole team conceptualize and launching this SWACHH course which is very timely initiative and indeed the need of the hour in today’s COVID – 19 pandemic and the economic environment also. The course content is comprehensive and well thought out and covers all critical areas which impact both rural and urban areas of our country. Our country and the world are facing the unprecedented crisis in the form of Corona virus pandemic. India’s strategies and efforts dealing with this epidemic are becoming the template for much of the world to follow. Our Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji has given a clarion call for ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT and has given the importance to the need to adopt good health and hygiene practices. I think this course should be a mandatory subject for all students as the essentials thought here will help create awareness and impart practical knowledge living through actionable outcomes at the ground level. At the village level there is tremendous need of employment generation for village youth and migrants who have returned home. This course will help them become self – reliant through self-employment, essential for the well-being for our rural economy. The individual trained through this course will help augment government schemes and aid efforts. The successful students of this course will help India achieve its sustainable goals as per the UN to which it is a signatory.” Said Ashish Shelar while e-launching SWACHH Course.

The e-launch concluded by Ms Maya Shahani, Trustee HSNC Board giving the vote of thanks and expressing desire to take this as a part of several rural development initiatives in which she is actively involved.

