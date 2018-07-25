Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday addressed NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Energy Conclave and spoke on replacing conventional ways of producing fuel from ethanol and having an ethanol based fuel market of Rs 2 lakh crore. This will create new industries and generate employment. Nitin Gadkari also talked upcoming projects and government's progress in its Ganga cleaning initiative.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday addressed the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Energy Conclave where he spoke about challenges faced by the economy due to crude oil prices, how can Ethanol can dominate the Indian fuel industry in the future. The Union Minister shared about new projects under his ministry, making a Yamuna riverfront, Ganga cleaning and other issues.

Nitin Gadkari talked about creating an Ethanol based economy of Rs 2 lakh crore. If ethanol is replaced with other conventional fuel options, it will reduce pollution, it will be cheaper and bring new solutions to the energy sector. Nitin Gadkari shared about how buses in Nagpur are being run on ethanol.

Nitin Gadkari also talked about creating 1,000 industries which will create 300 jobs per industry. Further speaking about new road projects coming up in the country, the Union Minister said that the government is planning to make Axis Control Express Highway which will connect Delhi-Mumbai and reduce travel time between the two metropolis to 12-13 hours.

The Union Minister said that why are we importing fuel. He said that there will be a day in the country when India will stop importing the fuel, hinting at ethanol based economy. The minister said that manufacturers like Bajaj and TVS are all ready for ethanol based vehicles.

The reason for inflation is the crude oil prices. Now its the time for the country to go for an option which is indigenous. Ethanol on GST already reduced to 5% from 18%. Nitin Gadkari said that he had awarded contracts of Rs 10 lakh crore and if media has all the rights to make headlines if they find anything wrong in it.

On being asked about his reaction to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s hug, Nitin Gadkari said that he had no problem with that. He did lightly shared that after Rahul Gandhi’s winking gesture, Congress has become a winking party.

Speaking about so far performance of the Modi government, Nitin Gadkari said that its an open book for everybody. We prove to be at least 5 times better than the UPA government. We have the vision, transparency, we are time bound and result oriented government government. I don’t say that we have solved all the problems, but its an open book for the people.

Nitin Gadkari shared that he wants to make an all season Char Dham road, 35 km Yamuna riverfront and garden. He also said that he wants to develop waterways as new transport option to Agra, which will take only 15 minutes to reach Agra.

The Union Minister said that a ring road is being constructed in Delhi which will divert the traffic from nearby states and people travelling to Rajasthan, Punjab and other states will not require to enter the city. It will help reduce pollution in the city.

