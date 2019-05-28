NewsX-The Sunday Guardian hosts Health Conclave-Kidney For Life: NewsX-The Sunday Guardian health conclave- Kidney for Life is an initiative to raise awareness on the importance of kidneys to our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems. The event witnessed some of the key sessions, where the experts exchanged ideas and thoughts, which touched upon various issues related to nephrology, organ donation and promoting good renal health.

NewsX-The Sunday Guardian health conclave- Kidney for Life is an initiative to raise awareness on the importance of kidneys to our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems. The event witnessed some of the key sessions, wherein the experts exchanged ideas and thoughts, which touched upon various issues related to nephrology, organ donation and promoting good renal health.

The conclave was attended by top nephrologists, urologists, kidney transplant experts, NGO’s, kidney forums, policy-makers, delegates from embassies and high commissions, UN agencies and members from centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The esteemed panel of speakers included Dr. D.S. Rana, Chairman, Department of Nephrology, Sir Gangaram Hospital; Dr. Vijay Kher, Chairman, Nephrology, Medanta, the Medicity; Dr. Dinesh Khullar, Chairman, Nephrology & Renal, Max, Saket; Dr. Rajju Shroff, Chairman, CCFI; Dr. Garima Aggarwal, Max Healthcare; Dr Dushyant Nadar, Fortis Noida and Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Paediatric Nephrologist.

Dr. D.S. Rana spoke on the topic of Evolution in Nephrology-1950 and Beyond. During his keynote address, he spoke about kidney cure, precautions and transplants at the event. He asserted, “Pain killers should be consumed rarely as it may cause kidney failures.”

While speaking on the topic, Recent Trends in Kidney Transplantation, Dr. Vijay Khere said, “Transplantation is the cheapest and best way to treat kidney failure.” He also mentioned that diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure worldwide.

In an exclusive session on Dialysis in India Few Myths and Realities, Dr. Dinesh Khullar said, “Today 1.3 billion people are served by 1850 nephrologists, kidney specialists in India, though the quality of dialysis process in India at good centres is as per international standards.” He added that the renal diseases in India are on an exponential rise and good quality dialysis can ensure long term survival.”

There was a special session on pre and post-transplant care- lifestyle changes, eating habits: emphasis on the role of medicine and diagnostics where the panellists including Dr. Dushyant Nadar, Dr. Garima Aggarwal, Dr. Neha Bali and Dr Prachi Gupta discussed the kidney functioning and transplant at the event. The panel also discussed the organ donation processes and how safe is the organ donation and people can have a normal life after donation.

In an exclusive session, Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Bagai shared information about Genesis of CKD in the womb and the role of technology in early diagnosis of renal disorders amongst child during birth stages.

In the next session Dr. Harsha Jauhari, Chairman, Renal Transplant Centre, Sir Gangaram Hospital; Ms.Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director, Mohan Foundation and Dr. Anil Goyal discussed Organ donation- Sharing of organs, medico-legal cases, brain death certification and maintenance, wastage of organs, organ swapping. During the session, the panellists also discussed the legal consequences and the processes while organ donation.