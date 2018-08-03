The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that airlines should stop emptying poop or toilet tanks midair and warned that his salary will be stopped if the authority fails to do so. The next hearing in the case is on September 17.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that airlines should stop emptying poop or toilet tanks midair and warned that his salary will be stopped if the authority fails to ensure this by August 31. The latest move by the NGT has come after the DGCA failed to comply to guidelines previously. Earlier, the DGCA was asked to send circulars to all the airlines to stop emptying toilet tanks in midair, which has not taken place.

The circular was meant to warn the airlines to stop emptying toilet tanks in midair. However, since that did not happen, the NGT has now warned the DGCA to make sure airlines stop doing this practice by August 31, as failing to do so, the NGT will stop the salary of the DGCA.

The decision to warn DGCA regarding the cause has been taken after an NGT bench headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took strong objection to the case. Slamming the DGCA, the tribunal said that the DGCA failed to comply with the order without a proper explanation, therefore, now the authority has been warned to comply with the order by August 31.

According to a PTI report, the NGT said, “Neither there is any valid explanation nor there is compliance by the DGCA. It is not disputed that the order is operative and has not been stayed in any proceedings.”

The NGT bench said that since the DGCA did not comply with what it was asked to do, it has left them with no option to now set a deadline in the concerned matter to make sure that all airlines operating from IGI should follow the rule to not empty the toilet tanks midair. The date of hearing in the case is on September 17.

