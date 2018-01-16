A male Nilgai or blue bull was hit by a high-speed train in Delhi. The antelope that is found in abundance in the Ridge area and the forests of the national capital was found struggling for its life near Shahdara Railway station. After the accident Injured bull was admitted to animal hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Hit by a speeding train in Delhi, a gravely injured male Nilgai or blue bull is undergoing treatment, officials said on Monday. The antelope that is found in abundance in the Ridge area and the forests of the national capital was found struggling for its life near Shahdara Railway station here. According to experts, the incident points towards the depletion of green corridors in the national capital amid rapid urbanisation. The animal was rescued by the animal protection organisation Wildlife SOS after a passerby saw the traumatised animal and informed the Wildlife SOS rapid helpline. “The impact of the collision left the large antelope with a broken left hind limb and external injuries on the body…it is currently undergoing treatment, but the prognosis is grave,” said a statement from Wildlife SOS.

While the incident of an animal being hit by speeding train in Delhi is a first such reported in two years, several animals including jackal and civets are often found injured or dead in and around the national capital while crossing the road. “With little or no provision for wildlife corridors or underpasses in and around city limits that allow urban wildlife to cross roads or railway tracks safely, many unsuspecting animals put their lives at risk while navigating the roads and often fall victim to vehicular or train collisions.

Such callousness not only puts the life of the animal at risk but also poses a threat to the safety of humans,” Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO Wildlife SOS, said. The Nilgai is the largest Asian antelope and this species is endemic to the Indian subcontinent. It is protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.