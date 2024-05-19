North India Experiences Severe Heatwave, IMD Issues Warning Against Extreme Temperatures

As temperatures soared to scorching levels exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, severe heatwave conditions engulfed parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, according to the latest report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The IMD reported that Barmer in Rajasthan sizzled at a blistering high of 46.9 degrees Celsius, while Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh experienced similar scorching temperatures. Surendranagar and Deesa in Gujarat also recorded sweltering temperatures ranging between 45 and 45.5 degrees Celsius.

In a statement posted on X, the IMD highlighted, “Today, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed in some parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Heatwave conditions in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi; in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh.”

The IMD had earlier issued a forecast predicting heatwave and severe heatwave conditions across extensive regions of North India, including various parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, from May 17 to 21.

A red alert for severe heatwaves was issued for western Rajasthan, while an orange alert was issued for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat. Additionally, a yellow alert was also issued for regions like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

Earlier this week, Delhi had witnessed a severe rise in the temperatures with the mercury soaring to a staggering 47.4 degrees Celsius in the Najafgarh area, making it the hottest place in the country, as reported by the IMD.

The extreme heatwave conditions prompted eight stations in Delhi to surpass the 45-degree mark, leaving residents grappling with the oppressive heat.

Amidst the soaring temperatures, Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College in Rajasthan, provided tips on how to cope with heatwaves and rising temperatures, emphasizing the importance of covering body parts and staying hydrated.

