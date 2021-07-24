United States’ supplement testing organization Labdoor has issued a report stating that a protein supplement by the Indian brand ‘NutraBox’ is the topmost in the whole world.

Difficult times need big measures! As people are becoming more health-conscious and finding a genuine source of immunity, coming out of news from Labdoor is a big comfort. Want to hear the big news regarding whey protein powder? Well, how about an Indian nutrition brand’s protein supplement product ranks no. 1 in the world? Yeah, you’ve read it right. United States’ supplement testing organization Labdoor has issued a report stating that a protein supplement by the Indian brand ‘NutraBox’ is the topmost in the whole world.

Yes, we can understand your enthusiasm to know more about Nutrabox. Enter the world of best whey protein isolate in India! Created using the cross-flow microfiltration process pioneered, NutraBox whey protein isolates & concentrates have exceptional purity and contain the full spectrum of undenatured proteins naturally found in whey. Also, with 5G of BCAAs and 150mg of DHA, it provides you with the workout stamina to strengthening the immune system. Excited? Get the whey protein powder online.

The founder of NutraBox, Mr Nihar Desai says that ‘My vision is to inspire people to shift to a healthy lifestyle and remove the shortcuts out when the goal is to achieve the desired physique. To be first on the world’s renowned USA laboratory- LABDOOR is a very proud moment for NUTRABOX. We have made our mark, as an Indian Protein Brand. This proves we give superior goods, and deliver what we promise.’

To take out the products from retailers or e-commerce portals and check whether products have what the brands claim and if they have any harmful ingredients or contaminants is what Labdoor, a supplement testing independent organization, does. NutraBox’s product ‘100% Whey Protein’ attained 100 out of 100 Labdoor scores. Being Protein a primary immunity booster, we won’t be surprised if this benchmark nutrition brand is benefitted with new successful steps.

Many brands falsely claim supplements qualities in the market and Labdoor authenticates all of them. Products are penalized by Labdoor if their measured active ingredient levels don’t match their claimed values. But gladly, that isn’t the case with NutraBox’s 100% Whey Protein! Labdoor found 23.9g protein against 24g claimed.

NutraBox Flavoured Whey Protein comes in 5 delicious flavours like Swiss Chocolate, Alphonso Mango, Cafe Latte, Rich Vanilla Cream and Strawberry Shake with no added sugar. As sources say, Nutrabox is keen on providing the best whey protein powder isolate in India and the world, designed to support the growth and maintenance of muscle mass or body!