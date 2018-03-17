A recent Atlas study conducted across the country has claimed that over 6.25 lakh children aged 10-15 smoke cigarettes daily. The study prepared by American Cancer Society (ACS) and United States-based Vital Strategies has also claimed that more than 9.32 citizens lost their lives after suffering from the tobacco-related disease. Smoking cigarettes not only have the negative impact on health but also dent your financial budget. Estimates say that smoking in India cost about 1.8 million.

A recent study conducted all across India has claimed that over 6.25 lakh children aged 10-14 smoke cigarettes every day. The report by Global Tobacco Atlas has come at a time when various studies have claimed that use of tobacco has decreased in recent years in the second most populous country in the world. Two days ago, the whole world celebrated the No Smoking Day 2018. The study has also claimed that more than 9.32 lakh citizens lost their lives after suffering from tobacco-related diseases. The report was prepared American Cancer Society (ACS) and United States-based Vital Strategies.

Smoking cigarettes not only have the negative impact on health but also dent your financial budget. Estimates say that smoking in India cost about 1.8 million. The reports also suggest that more than 103 million youth 15 years and above smoke daily. The report includes both direct healthcare cost and the indirect cost of productivity from early death and illness. Talking about the report, Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, a senior cancer surgeon, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai said, “There is still a lot that needs to be done to curb the use of tobacco that is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases, stroke, pulmonary diseases and certain types of cancers.”

ALSO READ: PM Modi opens up with farmers at Krishi Unnati Mela, says government committed to double their income by 2020

Now, lets compare the men and women in terms of tobacco consumption, In a day 90 million men smoke cigarettes in comparison to 13 million women. More than 429,500 boys and 195, 500 girls in the country have been consuming tobacco daily. The main cause of mouth and throat cancers in people using smokeless tobacco, around 171 million. Around 82.12 billion were produced in India according to 2016 estimation. The report stated that “The industry is a powerful force that does not fear actions of smaller nation-states because of their extensive resources and global market power. Larger economies and nations have the opportunity to help the smaller allies face down this threat.”

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India in 2019: Siddaramaiah at Congress plenary session

ALSO READ: Great Indian heist! 12-year-old robs Rs 3 lakh from SBI’s Rampur branch