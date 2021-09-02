The mission of the Green Hydrogen portal is to make visible efforts in reducing global warming and its carbon footprint by becoming a major producer of green hydrogen.

Leading India towards achieving self-reliance in clean energy and powering India’s Hydrogen ecosystem, The PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) have launched a Green Hydrogen portal (www.greenhydrogen-india.com). The mission of the Green Hydrogen portal is to make visible efforts in reducing global warming and its carbon footprint by becoming a major producer of green hydrogen.

Backed by 10 registered members, 2 registering organisations and 5 countries across the world, the vision of the team behind the portal is to transform India into a pollution free nation by promoting cleaner sources of energy.

Committed to reducing the world’s carbon footprint in the future, PHDCCI has been working with several stakeholders to not only spread awareness but also lead technological innovations to prevent pollution, mitigate adverse effects of climate change, promote sustainability and resilience.

The team behind Green Hydrogen Portal is working in association with several organisations like Swachh Bharat Neela Akash, Greenstat, TERI, CSIR-CECRI, Norway Innovation and CSIR-NEERI to support the development of the Hydrogen supply chain. Meanwhile, the advisory board of the initiative includes Nobel Laureates, Policy Makers, Regulators, Industry Leaders, Experts & Scientists from across the world.

As part of the initiative, PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industry’s Environment Committee, in partnership with Invest India, is organising ‘The International Climate Summit 2021’ on September 3, which will be streamed LIVE on NewsX. The key objective of the summit is ‘Powering India’s Hydrogen Ecosystem’.