Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar took a number of questions on environment while speaking at the Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife organised by NewsX and The Sunday Guardian in New Delhi. He blamed the Chinese products, one-time use plastic products and the consumer who uses these products for contributing to the rising environmental problems.

Union Human Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar On Monday was full of concern for the rising pollution levels in the country and blamed a number of factors contributing to it. However, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was quick to clear that the central government is doing everything in its power to tackle the alarming threat. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting several initiatives to balance the inequity in the environment today.

Prakash Javadekar was speaking at the Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife organised by NewsX and The Sunday Guardian in New Delhi. While stressing on the surge in various pollution levels in the country, he said that the issue of the environment should become an election issue for the political parties.

He then went on to lament the widespread consumption of the one-time use plastic and how it is giving a rise to the uncollected plastic. Reportedly, around 9 million tonnes of plastic waste is dumped into the oceans every year which is roughly a truck load of garbage dumped into the sea every minute, and India contributes significantly to that garbage problem.

He also slammed the consumer in India who is purchasing and using Chinese products calling them one of the prime source of environmental problems today.

Javadekar, hoever, lauded his government and leader PM Modi for putting an uncountable number of efforts for the betterment of the environment. He talked about the government’s aggressive strategy to curb air pollution by implementing the widespread usage of solar energy.

Taking an indirect dig at the Congress party, the BJP leader said that at least 80% of the sewage waste remained untreated until BJP came into power in 2014. He also talked up BJP’s initiative of Swachh Bharat and how it has helped in the changing the lives of people.

Rebuffing the notion that fast-track development somewhere hampers the environment, Javadekar said that BJP is taking both development and environment together, and hopes to make the country a better place, environmentally, in near future.

