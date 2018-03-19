In an attempt to ban hookah bars in the state, Punjab government on Monday decided to impose a ban on tobacco products in the region. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his ministers took a strong step to stop the use of tobacco and tobacco products.

Punjab government has decided to impose a permanent ban on Hookah bars in the state instead of issuing temporary orders against them every two months | Image for pictorial representation

In an attempt to ban hookah bars in the state, Punjab government on Monday decided to impose a ban on tobacco products in the region. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his ministers took a strong step to stop the use of tobacco and tobacco products. Keeping health of citizens as a priority, the Punjab government has decided to take this move. Punjab government made an amendment to the cigarette and other tobacco products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, supply, and distribution) Act (COTPA), 2003 for the control of diseases caused by Tobacco Products.

The government took the step to stop the use of tobacco in various forms among youngsters of Punjab. Punjab government has decided to impose a permanent ban on Hookah bars in the state instead of issuing temporary orders against them every two months. Punjab government’s move to impose a permanent ban on hookah bars, hookah is a way forward to check the use of tobacco in various forms amongst youth. According to an official, the amendment brought by the Punjab government would result in the permanent banning of the hookah bars in the state.

Punjab cabinet approved an amendment to the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, for prevention & control of diseases caused by the use of tobacco products. — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

Also Read: K Chandrashekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, discuss ‘federal front’ for 2019

Following the amendment, it will now be placed in the state assembly on Tuesday as the assembly will commence its budget session. Once passed by the assembly, it will be sent to President’s assent. Currently, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code is promulgated against hookah bars in the states for two months, with an extension required at the end of the period.

Also Read: Kejriwal apology: After Bikram Majithia, Delhi CM now apologises to Nitin Gadkari, Kapil Sibal

Also Read: Karnataka govt gives nod to recommend Lingayat community as separate religion