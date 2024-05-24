Rajasthan Endures Scorching Heatwave as Temperatures Soar to Record Highs

Thursday marked the hottest day of the season in Barmer, Rajasthan, where the maximum temperature surged by 0.8 degrees Celsius to a scorching 48.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature also saw a slight dip, reaching 32.2 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the mercury held steady at 48.8 degrees Celsius, prompting authorities to issue a red alert across most districts of Rajasthan, warning of a further rise in temperatures by up to two degrees Celsius from May 25 to 27.

The relentless heatwave in Rajasthan shows no sign of abating, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels and even the nights offering little respite. Residents across the state are grappling with extreme heat, making it difficult to venture outdoors. Local residents are feeling the strain of the intense heat.

Barmer District Collector Nishant Jain emphasized the measures being taken to address the crisis. “In view of the heat, the health department is keeping a vigil on reserve beds and essential medicines. These officers are also ensuring that all necessary facilities are available,” Jain said. He urged residents to avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary, especially during the peak afternoon hours.

To mitigate the oppressive heat, local authorities in Barmer have resorted to sprinkling water on streets and roads. The extreme conditions have led to the cancellation of leaves for officials from the Health Department, Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), and other administrative offices until further notice.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert, forecasting extreme heat conditions in several parts of India. “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and a few parts of West Uttar Pradesh. Heatwave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on May 27 and 28, 2024,” the IMD stated in a post on X.

Health officials have also put out a warning and issued a high alert, in order to ensure that emergency services are prepared to handle heat-related illnesses. In the meantime, residents are advised to stay indoors as much as possible and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this extreme weather period.

