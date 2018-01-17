Catcher Technology factory has failed a CSR audit. The report reveals that workers in Catcher Technology factory (that manufactures devices for Apple) are treated very badly and exploited. These workers are forced to work using harmful chemicals without any gloves or protective equipment and at times they are forced to work for more than 10 hours per day. Despite the report, Apple officials have denied the facts revealed in the study.

American company Apple has failed a CSR audit. In the report, it was revealed that workers in Apples Catcher Technology factory are being treated very badly and exploited. Hundreds of workers that make Apple devices are treated as inhuman beings and forced to work with bad machinery that also pollutes the environment according to a report by China Labor Watch. A non-profit group, China Labor Watch has revealed in its report that working conditions in a Catcher Technology factory in Suqian, Jiangsu province are really pathetic and Chinese labour is treated like slaves. Catcher Technology manufactures products for Apple, including iPhone casings as well as internal components.

Catcher Technology (Suqian) Co Ltd., is a world leader in the light metal industry, specialising in notebook computers, digital cameras and disc drives. Headquartered in Taiwan, the company has set up a number of mainland branches. Catcher manufactures products for Apple, IBM, Dell, HP, and Sony, amongst other well-known brand companies. Workers are forced to work for more than 10 hours per day, reveals the report. Over that workers don’t even get gloves or any protective glasses, yet they forced to work with harmful chemicals.

These chemicals are also harming the environment, and human lives are at high risk. The workers are given paper masks, but the oil they use to cut the metal frames may still splash in their eyes, making them bloodshot over time. Their gloves are flimsy made of cotton material, which are almost as good as not wearing any as they end up soaking up the cutting fluid and causing skin irritations on the workers’ hands after prolonged contact.

For all of their mistreatment, the workers are paid a paltry base salary of $302.84 a month which converts to approximately Rs 19,369 per month. Despite all these major issues, the company is not even offering a health insurance to their workers. While on the other hand, Apple officials deny all the facts revealed, saying that they have not had found any evidence of any violations when they audited the factory.