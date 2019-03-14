Run4Niine: Niine sanitary napkins in association with JCI and FOGSI organised a successful nationwide run, i.e Run4Niine on International Women's Day, March 8, 2019. The event aimed at increasing menstrual health awareness and ending the stigma around menstruation.

Run4Niine: This International Women Day on March 8, 2019, women and men of all age groups joined hands to break the silence and stigma around menstruation by participating in the Run4Niine marathon. An initiative by Niine Sanitary napkins in partnership with JCI and FOGSI, the event aimed at increasing the usage of sanitary napkins from 18% to 82% and raise awareness about menstrual health, initiate action and ensure that no women resorts to unsafe sanitary practices during their periods that put lives to danger.

Flagged off by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in Sahara Sheher, Lucknow, the event witnessed the participation of 510 cities including Lucknow, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata and close to 1 lakh participants. At the flagship event in Lucknow, Akshay rode motorbikes with all-women biker groups and was later seen taking on the centre stage interacting with inspirational women, where he also spoke about the importance of improving menstrual hygiene awareness. Taking steps towards glory, Run4Niine participants took part in the marathon to run for change and in solidarity to break the age-old taboos associated with menstruation.

Niine also received wide support from multiple organisations like UN Women, Water Aid, Lions Club, Rotary and Innerwheel, in addition to JCI and FOGSI, making the event a success story. Speaking about Run4Niine success, Richa Singh CEO , NIINE sanitary napkins said “More than 500 cities in 50 days. Run4Niine is a testimony to dedication and commitment of a relentless team- that steps up to each and every challenge”

Subsequently, the foundation also extended their regards to Buttercup Bakery and Levana Hospitality for their relentless contribution. “We would love to thank our lucknow event sponsors, Buttercup Bakery and Levana hospitality- that stepped up to offer free morning snacks to the runners”, said the official statement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0UWM6MIK2o&t=45s

Read More