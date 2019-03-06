Run4Niine: To break the silence around menstruation and promote menstrual hygiene, Niine Foundation in partnership with JCI and FOGSI has organised Run4Niine on the occasion of International Women's Day, i.e March 8, 2019. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who addressed the stigma around menstruation in his film PadMan, is also associated with the movement.

Run4Niine: Hundreds of runners will take part in the Run4Niine marathon on March 8, International Women’s Day, in over 500 cities in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Goa, Jharkhand, NCR, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab.

In Gurugram, the event, which will take place at Leisure Valley, will mark the presence of Kolkata’s Padman Sobhan Mukherjee. Sobhan Mukherjee, 21, pioneered the installation of sanitary napkin boxes in public toilets so that women travelling or in an emergency do not have to run to the chemist shop. The event will also be attended by Delhi-based singing sensation Lekka, South Asia’s biggest English singing reality show The Stage Season 3’s finalist.

Along with them, members of National Cadet Corps (NCC), nurses of Fortis Hospital, senior women Police officers of Gurgaon Supreme Court, senior members of Gurgaon District Court and ACP Ms Usha Kundu, who overlooks the women and children department of Gurgaon Police will also mark their presence. The Run4Niine event in Gurgaon will also witness the launch of Niine Sanitary Napkin’s new brand Ultra-Thin that is India’s first sanitary napkin with re-sealable packaging. Kota will be another destination in the pipeline that will witness a run for menstrual hygiene and safe methods during menstruation.

The event, organised by Niine Foundation, in association with the Junior Chamber International (JCI) India, is being held to ensure menstrual hygiene becomes a topic for widespread discussion among people of all genders and all age groups, liberating it from the society-enforced clutches of women only. Run4Niine encompasses Niine’s vision for a new and better Swachh Bharat by empowering all genders and ages to understand the need for collective effort to change mindsets around menstrual hygiene.

Niine founder Amar Tulsiyan, who is rightly proud of his project to ensure every girl and woman in the country has access to menstrual hygiene, says: “I am delighted to be launching Run4Niine. The first event of its kind, we aim to galvanise the population into action and hope to get every woman, man and child running to break the taboos around menstrual hygiene. I would like to thank JCI and FOGSI for their support to help extend the reach of Run4Niine further, and to thank Akshay Kumar for his continued support. It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to work with such esteemed organisations and brilliant minds and we look forward to expanding our partner footprint further to truly create a Chain of Niine.”

Run4Niine will allow the Niine Foundation to provide a platform through which it can encourage all of India and the world to stand up and take notice via empowerment and strength for women of all ages. Because even in these modern times, women and girls across the country are using cloth, hay, ash and other unhygienic items during their periods.

Don’t think twice, join up and be part of the Niine Movement to expand the scope of safe practices during menstruation without submitting oneself to centuries-old taboos and prejudice. To join in, fill out the registration form at http://www.niine.com/run4niine/.

Once completed, entrants can run or walk across their cities united by the one vision of breaking the stigma around periods by leaving no one behind.

