Run4Niine: To promote menstrual health awareness, Niine Sanitary Napkins in partnership with JCI and FOGCI has organised Run4Niine on March 8, International Women’s Day. The nationwide run will be organised in 500+ cities from Lucknow, Delhi, West Bengal, Mumbai. To register for the event, participants can fill in their entries at www.niine.com/run4niine/.

Run4Niine: Over the centuries, conversations around menstruation in India have been suppressed under hushed voices, the veil of shame and embarrassment. As a result, almost 82% of women and girls in India are using unsafe methods to manage their periods. What’s worse is that almost 90% of adolescent girls are unaware of health risks due to using hay, old rags and even ash among other things during periods. To counter this centuries-old ignorance, the Niine Foundation has organised Run4Niine on March 8, International Women’s Day, as part of its ambitious 5-year plan to engage all genders and ages to promote , instead of just targeting women.

Niine founder Amar Tulsiyan said, “I am delighted to be launching Run4Niine. The first event of its kind, we aim to galvanise the population into action and hope to get every woman, man and child running to break the taboos around menstrual hygiene. I would like to thank JCI and FOGSI for their support to help extend the reach of Run4Niine further, and to thank Akshay Kumar for his continued support. It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to work with such esteemed organisations and brilliant minds and we look forward to expanding our partner footprint further to truly create a chain of Niine.” With its multifaceted approach, Niine’s support for female hygiene is indisputable, and the Foundation’s extensive work will help to tackle period taboo and improve menstrual hygiene awareness in India.

The nationwide run will be organised in 500+ cities from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, National Capital Region of India, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The flagship Run4Niine event will be organised at Sahara Shaher in Lucknow. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar aka The Padman of India will be present at the event to support the cause. The marathon will be followed by a musical performance by singer Darshan Raval.

BJP Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also the national spokesperson of BJP and a Supreme Court lawyer, is the chief guest at the Run4Niine event in Delhi organised at Sri Aurobindo College, Malviya Nagar. She will be joined by BJP Greater Kailash councillor Subhash Bhadana and BJP Malviya Nagar councillor Nandini Sharma. Actor Manav Gohil will flag off the run in Mumbai from Chowpatty that will culminate at Opera House.

In Kolkata, Run4Niine is being organised by JCI Kolkata under the leadership of JC Rashmi Bihani. To be held at Prince Anwar Shah Road, the concept Let Maa Talk To Me is central to the event and aligns with Niine’s theme #LetsTalkPeriods. Scheduled at 3 pm, the run will start from the Institute of Psychological and Educational Research (IPER). The event will witness the participation of hundreds of women from slums with their children holding placards. A talk on menstrual hygiene will be followed by distribution of hamper and undergarments to close the event.

This International Women’s Day, #Lets Talk Periods. Let’s join hands with Niine. To register for the event, participants can fill in their entries at www.niine.com/run4niine/.

