“Self Reliant India – Harness the Power of Hydrogen”, is authored by Dr Karen Landmark, Dr J.P. Gupta and a team of International experts and is an Indo-Norwegian knowledge partnership on Green Hydrogen.

A special knowledge book, titled “Self Reliant India – Harness the Power of Hydrogen”, an Indo-Norwegian knowledge partnership on Green Hydrogen and towards building an International Hydrogen alliance, will be launched at the “The International Climate Summit’ on September 3.

Authored by Dr Karen Landmark, Dr J.P. Gupta and a team of International experts, the book is backed by the Environment Committee of PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industry and has been dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose visionary thoughts and proactive steps towards building a self reliant India, especially in the space of clean energy with the launch of National Hydrogen Energy Mission, proved to be an inspiration for the authors.

In a power push towards Mission Hydrogen, the book aims to “pave the way for India to expand its horizon in renewables and help tackle challenges related to climate change and fulfill national-international commitments (such as sustainable development goals, climate change agreements etc.), and reduce India’s dependency on fossil fuels, thereby strengthening National Energy Security.

“Self Reliant India – Harness the Power of Hydrogen” provides insights into some pertinent topics like Hydrogen Economy, Technologies, Hydrogen and the Market Segments, Safety and Regulations and Paving the Way for a New Hydrogen Roadmap. Meanwhile, the knowledge partners of the book include organisations like Greenstat, PHDCCI, CSIR, CSIR-NCL, CMERI, NEERI, SINTEF, IFE, Gexcon, FTI Consulting and IH2A.

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, highlighting the potential of Green Hydrogen, said, “Green Hydrogen is the future of the Indian energy and chemicals sector. Green Hydrogen will facilitate Indians to capture new avenues of growth and become global champions in this era, where the world is demanding green products.”

Mr Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India, added, “Our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi has set the objective to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 33% – 35% below the 2005 levels and increase the share of non-fossil fuels by 40% by 2030 during COP 21. India is on its way to achieving the set targets and is the only country among the G20 nations to be on track to meet its climate change mitigation commitments made in 2015 under the Paris Climate Agreement. The International Climate Summit 2021 on the theme of Green Hydrogen would be a marquee event bringing together investors, policy makers, technology players and academia leaders and bring us one step closer to our aim of a sustainable and green India.”