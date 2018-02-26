West Bengal's Siliguri Municipal Corporation introduced drone technology to fight dengue. A drone was made by a school student which can take pictures of stagnant water on the terrace of high rise buildings. The drone can help gather aerial footage to keep a check on the areas that might be the possible breeding spot.

Drones introduced by West Bengal’s Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to check overspread of mosquito in areas of the city. A drone was made by a school student which can take pictures of stagnant water on a terrace of high rise buildings. “We are conducting a trial run for a month. We will see how fruitful it is. After this many states are asking me about the project over dengue plan,” said Ashok Bhattacharjee, Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation. “Last year, there was major dengue problem in Siliguri. It is very difficult to inspect the presence of stagnant water or dengue larvae in high rise building,” said Rajiv Ghosh, the student who invented the drone said.

“Drone can help gather aerial footage to keep a check on the areas that might be the possible breeding spot,” Rajiv added. According to the Health Department reports of 2017 around 1,287 people have been infected with dengue and four lost their lives. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. This may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash.

Recovery generally takes two to seven days. In a small proportion of cases, the disease develops into the life-threatening dengue hemorrhagic fever, resulting in bleeding, low level of blood platelets and blood plasma leakage, or into dengue shock syndrome where dangerously low blood pressure occurs. A vaccine for dengue fever has been approved and is commercially available in a number of countries.

Other methods of prevention are by reducing mosquito habitat and limiting exposure to bites. This may be done by getting rid of or covering standing water and wearing clothing that covers much of the body. Treatment of acute dengue is supportive and includes giving fluid either by mouth or intravenously for the mild or moderate disease.

