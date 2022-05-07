According to the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, a low-pressure region over the South Andaman Sea and the neighbouring South-East Bay of Bengal would intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 8

MeT sent a tweet stating “The Low-Pressure Area is located over the South Andaman Sea and the South-East Bay of Bengal. Around May 8, 2022, it will intensify into a Cyclonic storm.”

Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Disaster Management), ordered the Coastal District Collectors to be ready for a probable cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Jena has given many orders to the collectors of Odisha’s 18 districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.

From May 5 to May 8, fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea, which borders the Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal.