For those who missed the full moon treat on January 1, a super evening is knocking at the doors of stargazers as they will get a chance to see a “super blue blood Moon” on Wednesday. While East Coast of the United States will only be able to see its partial phase, the full phase can be seen in large parts of Russia, US, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, northeastern Europe and Australia. This year’s blue moon will be special as it hasn’t been seen in the last 36 years. The cosmic event was last witnessed on December 30, 1982.

Blue moon is the second full moon of the month. On this day, the moon is 90% closer to earth, appears 30% brighter and is 14% bigger and that is why it is called the super moon. There are so many superstitions in India about lunar eclipse, especially for women who are pregnant. They are asked not to come out, eat or bath during lunar eclipse as all these things can cause deformities in the baby. Women expecting are also adviced not to do household work and avoid using sharp objects like knife and scissor as they can cause a birthmark or a cleft lip.

Here are some of the tips for pregnant women:

1. Do not use sharp objects like knife or scissor while working in kitchen as this can cause a cleft lip or birthmark on the baby’s body.

2. Avoid bathing during lunar eclipse.

3. It is adviced not to do household work, eat or cook on a lunar eclipse day as it leads to deformities in the baby.

4. Lunar eclipse can cause breathing trouble, insomnia, stress, cold, fever and even mood swings. So women are adviced to stay indoors on lunar eclipse.

Although there is no scientific backing to all these myths, people still believe that lunar eclipse is a bad omen for pregnant women and can affect their health. They have a belief that lunar eclipse can affect people’s behaviour, their wealth or even their luck.