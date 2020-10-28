Hyderabad based Grace Cancer Foundation hosted the World’s largest Cancer Awareness initiative, ‘Grace Cancer Run’ with over a lakh participants from 115 plus countries, taking part, virtually on October 10th 2020. The Run and its organiser, Grace Cancer Foundation, won accolades from across the globe, from Institutions and individuals alike, for hosting and participation in the mammoth cancer aware initiative from across continents.

The Grace Cancer Run, the largest cancer awareness global drive, also caught the attention of the World’s official chronicler of records and achievements, the prestigious Guinness World Records and recognised Grace Cancer Foundation on two counts for titles. The Records acknowledged by Guinness World Records are for accruing ‘Most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube as part of Cancer Awareness Drive’ and for ‘Most videos of people running/ jogging uploaded to Facebook in one hour as part of Cancer Awareness Drive’,Cancer which incidentally had over 5000 videos uploaded in support of the awareness.

The illustrious recognitions were announced and formally bestowed on Grace Cancer Foundation by Mr. Rishi Nath, Adjudicator; Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator and Ms. Sonia Chadha Nihal, Commercial Account Manager – APAC & India, Guinness World Records™️, at a Virtual event, today. Also present on the occasion were Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation; Dr Hari Prasad, President, Apollo Hospitals Group; Dr Sathya Kalangi of Collective Power of One International – a Global outreach to improve health through education and community development in emerging societies; and Mr Y Subramanyam, Regional CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

A dream of creating Cancer awareness conceived seven years ago has achieved unprecedented success and well beyond our imagination. What we accomplished with over a lakh participants in 115+ countries is huge and overwhelming and are enormously gratified with the fact that we could reach out and sensitize millions across the globe. The icing on the cake is the prestigious Guinness World Record, crowning our effort. I am humbled by Guinness acknowledging and presenting two Titles for our feats, says Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli.

It is truly momentous for Apollo Hospitals Group to be part of a Guinness World Record, that too for a cause very close to our heart – cancer awareness, early detection and prevention. As Apollo Hospitals Group, Chairman Dr. Prathap Reddy always says, Indian medical fraternity will be the guardians of global healthcare, this initiative has taken us a step closer to that dream. The message on healthy living from the Grace Cancer Run is reckoning across the globe and the world is awakening to Indian medical prowess, says Dr Hari Prasad.

The Grace Cancer Virtual Run, which evoked unprecedented response and participation, was a joint initiative of Grace Cancer Foundation; Apollo Hospitals, Collective Power of One International (CPOI) and AP Police, to raise awareness about breast cancer and hosted in October to commemorate the World Breast Cancer Awareness month. The theme of this third edition of the Run was, ‘Beat Cancer, Beyond Covid 19.’ The record number of views on YouTube and the maximum video posts on Facebook, enabled us to multiply the reach of cancer awareness message, manifold. Guinness World Record recognizing the initiative is heartwarming and that so many more across the globe benefitted from it, is utmost satisfying, we are confident of this having a ripple effect and reining in the incidence of cancers, says Mr Y Subramanyam.

