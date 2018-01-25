A Bengaluru based firm Eco Geen Fuels has come up with the idea of converting the fats substances into biodiesel. Impressed with the Idea of the firm, the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewage Board has given its approval to see if the company can achieve its target. The Eco Green Fuels is already producing alternative fuels using local resources such as used cooking oil and lubricant waste.

Today the world is concerned about the climate change and environment. Also the demand for water is growing day by day, so the urban cities opted for the sewage system to tackle it. But there are many consequences of the sewage system, mainly on health due to contamination of water. But a Bengaluru based company, Eco Geen Fuels has come up with a great idea and if it pays off it may transform the fat and oil substances in city’s broken sewage system into biodiesel. Impressed with the idea, the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewage Board has allowed the private firm to see if it can be successful in converting the feedstock into biodiesel.

To convert the feedstock into Biodiesel, it requires fat, oil and greases. According to the founder of the firm, Julesh Bantia, BWSSB’S sewage treatment plants don’t have the technology to remove fat entering into the sewage system. It together acquires in the treated water. Then the treated water gets into water bodies or used for gardening or other purposes. It takes six to seven decades for this fat to degrade. The Eco Green Fuels is already producing alternative fuels using local resources such as used cooking oil and lubricant waste. Keeping in mind the fat entering into Bellandur lake, the firm collected fat samples and started the process of converting feedstock into diesel.

“Because there is a lot of unmanageable waste — about one lakh kg of fat is discharged into the sewage system every day — we thought why not convert this waste into high-value green energy,” said Bantia. “In consultation with a few scientists who are backing our project, we are have now collected first sample of fat from Bellandur lake and are in the process of extracting pure fat from it.”

The Karnataka State Biofuel Development Board is closely monitoring the pilot. “It is a good move but there are a lot of challenges in terms of how much fat one would be able to extract,” said GN Dayananda, manager (operations) at the board. The project team has faced issues with the availability of used cooking oil to produce biodiesel. That was why it has thought of extracting fat from sewage. “The idea behind this is that any substance in fat form is a potential feedstock for biodiesel manufacture. The biggest challenge in the process has been to identify the resource and pre-treat it,” Bantia said.