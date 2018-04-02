The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday revealed that average temperatures in the region is expected to be "above normal" between April and June. The IMD also reported that the average mean temperatures would remain more than normal in the months of April, May, and June.

Coming as a hot warning for the people living in North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday revealed that average temperatures in the region is expected to be “above normal” between April and June. According to D Sivananda Pai, Head of IMD’s long-range forecasting division, the reason behind an increase in normal temperatures in the northern belt is because of clear skies with anti-cyclonic winds. He further said that the weather is expected to remain dry throughout the northern region. The IMD also reported that the average mean temperatures would remain more than normal in the months of April, May, and June.

The IMD reported the eastern, east-central and southern parts of the country are expected to experience slightly lower-than-normal temperatures this year. According to IMD reports, the southern and eastern India will receive good pre-monsoon showers. While the northern region will feel the heat in the summers while southern and eastern region would go through normal temperature. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa, and Telangana, as well as meteorological subdivisions of Marathwada, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh, come under the heat waves zones.

For the states of Chandigarh, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, the maximum temperature would be higher than the normal by one degree, IMD reported. In Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the residents will experience temperatures between one and 0.5 degrees higher than normal. Not only the days but the nights are also not going to be relaxing for the states as temperatures would be a notch higher in Delhi, western U.P., Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan.

