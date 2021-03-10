By becoming a part of #DonateOldBraPanty initiative, people can donate undergarments for women in need. These undergarments are dry cleaned and sterilized before donating.

International Women’s Day, a day for acknowledging women rights from all around the world. Women rights plays a crucial role to maintain the equilibrium in the society but what if the women with the rights is suffering from inside and living a life of suffocation every second due to poor menstrual health & hygiene. The initiative has collected 30 thousand pairs of undergarments so far.

#DonateOldBraPanty is trending among young females as they are donating old dry cleaned UG’s and urging via posting it on social media. While reaching out to 2 million women across India.

SheWings finds that so many of these women can’t even afford to buy undergarments. Members of SheWings realized that the major barrier faced by these girls and women in accessing menstrual hygiene products, is not just

that they can’t afford pads but also that they don’t have undergarments.

“Low-cost Menstrual Hygiene Items including undergarments should be exempted from the tax slab because this is not a luxury for these underprivileged women” – Madan Mohit Bhardwaj, Founder SheWings.

SheWings has organized a giant awareness conclave on this International Women’s Day, which is facilitated by Dr. Kiran Bedi (IPS Retd. and Former LG Puducherry), Mr. PK Gupta (IRS, DG and CEO Credai), Ms. Mamta Sharma (Ex-Chairperson NCW), Mrs. Rajul Ben Desai (Member NCW), Mr. Abhishek Singh (IAS & Actor), Mrs. Anca Verma (Former Miss Romania & Chairperson Olialia), Mr. RK Dubey (ED, IOCL.) SheWings being into the ground level activity for approximately 6 years had facilitated more than 2 millions females with MHM (Menstrual Hygiene Management) Kits residing in slums, tier2, and tier3 part of our country. “I’m surprised that few men are still not grown up; they treat women as slaves and it is very unfortunate in 2021. When I was chairperson NCW I objected to Mulayam Singh Yadav for making an indecent comment on women.”, said Mamta Sharma.

“We will surely discuss this proposal for exemption on tax on MHM products and undergarments for below poverty line. Government is serious about women atrocities and we stand by SheWings and such NGOs who are working for women empowerment.”, said Rajul Ben Desai.

SheWings has partnered with Uttarakhand Police Family Welfare Association’s chairperson Ms. Alaknanda, who is wife of DGP Ashok Kumar to facilitate underprivileged females in Uttrakhand with a pack of sanitary pad, one vaginal wipe, pair of undergarment, and aloe vera hand rub and other personal hygiene items.

SheWings has also partnered with Alwar Police, Rajasthan in leadership of its district Police chief SP Tejaswini Gautam who has been actively focusing on women health apart from other grievances. This activity took place on 3rd of March at Alwar Police headquarters in the presence of District Magistrate Nannumal Pahadiya. Thousands of women were donated brand new undergarments along with MHM kit.

Entire campaign is getting big support from personalities like Amar Sinha – COO Radico Khaitan, Anca Verma – Former Miss Romania & Chairperson Olialia World, Richa Kar – Founder Zivame, Vikas Bagaria – Founder RahoSafe, Mandeep Arora – Founder UBON, Ashwini Nayer – General Manager Crowne Plaza, IAS & Actor Abhishek Singh, and IAS Balwinder Kumar. “We’re reaching out to as many people as we can but to create

awareness and change the perception we need to spread this concern as much as we can,” said Madan Mohit Bhardwaj, Founder SheWings.

SheWings has also partnered with Alwar Police, Rajasthan in leadership of its district Police chief SP Tejaswini Gautam who has been actively focusing on women health apart from other grievances.

This activity took place on 3rd of March at Alwar Police headquarters in the presence of District Magistrate Nannumal Pahadiya. Locations where camps are taking place: Slum Areas/Villages ofDelhi, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

“Your basic requirements can be someone’s basic needs”