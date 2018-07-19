India News on Thursday organised Arogyam Conclave and Awards and discussed how wellness will change your life. The conclave witnessed several discussions on benefits of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturalpathy, Unani, Homeopathy and other traditional Indian medication techniques.

India News on Thursday organised Arogyam Conclave and Awards and discussed how wellness will change your life. The conclave witnessed several discussions on benefits of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturalpathy, Unani, Homeopathy and other traditional Indian medication techniques. The evening saw several notable speakers from their respective fields and industry and shared their knowledge, experience and tips to remain healthy and take care of your lifestyle.

In an attempt to felicitate people working in the health and wellness sector and taking the industry forward, India News Arogyam Conclave organised Arogyam Awards to honour people working in the health and wellness sector. The awardees were honoured in categories including Excellence in Unani Medicine, Excellence in Homeopathy, Excellence in Naturopathy and Yoga, Excellence in Ayurvedic Pharma Company, Award for Excellence in Ayurvedic Teaching, Excellence in Ayurveda for Infertility Treatment, Award for upcoming chain of Ayurvedic clinic, Excellence ub Ayurveda for Ksharsutra Chikitsa, Excellence in Ayurveda for Anorectal Diseases, Excellence in Ayurveda for Diabetes with DME-6, Excellence in Ayurvedic Practive and Excellence in Ayurveda. Here is the list of awardees:

Indian Marketing Company Dr Sanjay Panicker Dr Mandeep Singh Basu Sri Sai Ayurvedic Medical College Dr Beerinder Singh Yogi Dr SK Singh Dr Rajkumar Baida Lalit Chabra Vaidya Satya Prakash Arya MS Basu Dr Mahesh Vyas

Union Minister of State for Ayush @shripadynaik honours Dr Mahesh Vyas for Excellence in Ayurveda at India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards #ArogyamAwards #ArogyamConclave @moayush @Inkhabar pic.twitter.com/TnVj2Den4r — NewsX (@NewsX) July 19, 2018

