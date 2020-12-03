Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine is all set and ready to roll out first doses next week, the vaccine firm said that it is still committed to cooperate with Indian firms in the development of a cure. It is said that storage of vaccines will be trickier in India than most Western countries, since they require a temperature of -70° Celsius.

The United Kingdom gave Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine the green light yesterday i.e. December 3 and became the first Western country to fully sanction a vaccine. North America and the rest of Europe have yet to announce a vaccine. Although Russia did claim to have developed an effective vaccine, its distribution won’t begin till 2021 and little insight has been given about it. The UK, on the other hand, is set to begin vaccinating the worst afflicted patients from next week.

Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, approved for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which is said to be 95% effective against coronavirus.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine is all set and ready to roll out first doses next week, the vaccine firm said that it is still committed to cooperate with Indian firms in the development of a cure. It is said that storage of vaccines will be trickier in India than most Western countries, since they require a temperature of -70° Celsius. It is also speculated that a complete vaccination of India’s entire population of 1.3 billion might not even be necessary if the chain of transmission of the virus is somehow severed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently toured the laboratories and manufactories of Indian firms closest to releasing the vaccine and spoke about its crucial value. The firms visited by the Prime Minister were:

Zydus Cadila, which has crossed the second stage of vaccine trials and is in the third stage. PM Modi visited its site in Ahmedabad, which was the first in his tour.

PM Modi then visited Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, which is working together with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Lastly, the Prime Minister visited the Serum Institute in Pune, which is currently in the third phase of vaccine testing.

The Indian states in which third phase clinical trials are being held are Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

India is currently having the second-highest number of people suffering from coronavirus while the United States remains on the top.