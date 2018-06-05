Debate on veganism is back. On World Environment Day social media is busy discussing on what to eat or not. According to a study, consumption of animal-based and dairy products is one of the major factors which are responsible for polluting the environment. The report suggests that 700 million tons of food that could be consumed by humans goes to livestock every year. However, another school of thought has refuted this notion and said that these livestock provide livelihoods for almost 1 billion people.

Deciding to become vegan will not only help to become healthy but will also reduce the impact on the environment, say, experts. They also believe that the consumption of animal-based and dairy products is one of the major factors which are responsible for pollution, just like emissions from vehicles plying on the road. Not only that, the advocates of Veganism also said that adopting more plant-based diet will surely reduce food-related greenhouse gas emission up to by as much as 70%.

According to a study by the US-based journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, switching to Veganism can also be helping a country to combat hunger. According to a report, as much as 700 million tons of food that could be consumed by humans goes to livestock every year. Moreover, overfishing and pollution caused by meat and fish industries limit the overall capacity of the Earth to produce food.

A report further suggests that the livestock too pollutes water and erode soil as raising a livestock usually leads to clearing of land rich in nutrients and resilience which in turn makes a room for the animals to roam freely. Raising a diversity of plants, instead, nourishes the soil and leads to long-term resilience.

However, on the other hand, there are people who have a conflicting view and believe that the people residing in the developed country or high –income countries can easily do much more to reduce their dietary impact on the world. This school of thought firmly believes that these people can moderate their intake of all foods and reduce the amount they waste, for instance. Notably, food waste accounts for up to 50% of total production globally and 7% of total greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, they also believe that livestock is essential for scores of people residing in poor countries and can’t simply be cast aside. In developing economies, where livestock accounts for 20-50% of agricultural GDP, farm animals provide livelihoods for almost 1 billion people, many of whom are the second wheel of the society -women. Cows, bulls, goats and poultry are scarce assets for these people which bringing in regular household income and can be sold in emergencies to pay for school or medical fees.

Another study which has also refuted the argument of Veganism being essential for sustainable environments believes that this livestock provides energy-dense, micronutrient-rich food to pregnant women, babies in their first 1,000 days of life, and young children.