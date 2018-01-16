To build awareness on the need for conservation of frogs and highlight their role in the natural world, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India has inaugurated a first of its kind exhibition for frog lovers- FrogFest. The exhibition has over 400 amphibians personally collecting these frogs from last 30 years, and over 40 countries. The exhibition will be open till April 2018.

To celebrate frogs in art and nature, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India on January, 15 inaugurated a first of its kind exhibition for frog lovers- FrogFest. The exhibition has over 400 amphibians in different moods and materials -collected by Seema Bhatt, a biologist, climatology expert and a graduate of Yale University. Bhatt has been personally collecting these frogs from last 30 years, and over 40 countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Kenya, Pakistan, Japan etc., showing how frogs are depicted in popular culture for centuries.

The WWF former member said, “Frogs have always been a part of our folklore, fairy tales, traditions and even proverbs. In ancient Egypt and India, they were associated with monsoon rains, fertility and prosperity. In China, it represents the Yin energy — a mark of good luck — and in Japan, frogs are called kaeru that also means ‘return.’ So travellers would carry a small frog charm for a safe return home.” The Delhi-based scholar added, “It’s difficult to say why I started collecting frogs, but once I picked up my first frog at Nairobi, I never looked back and picked frogs wherever I went. Frogs are very important part of our ecosystem.”

The exhibition is curated by Aditya Arya said such collections should come out of living rooms and be put out in the public domain. “People really enjoy them. The exhibition will be open till April 2018.

SD Biju, a DU professor also known as the ‘Frogman of India’, will interact with students too. “Because of excessive focus on some animals like tigers and elephants, other animals are getting neglected,” he said.