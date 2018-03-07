Union Minister for Health and Family welfare Ashwini Choubey while attending the second edition of the #YesIBleed campaign held at Amity University on Tuesday said that menstruation is a natural process and we should aware people about it across India. As per the experts, people should be concerned about menstrual hygiene and should see it as a human right without adding the gender part into it.

Menstruation is a natural process and we should create awareness among people about it across India, said Union Minister for Health and Family welfare Ashwini Choubey while attending the second edition of the #YesIBleed campaign held at Amity University on Tuesday. As per the experts, people should be concerned about menstrual hygiene and should see it as a human right without adding the gender part into it. Choubey further added that since every girl has a right to lead a dignified and healthy life thus menstrual hygiene should be seen as a human right. He also stressed the fact that only ‘Swachh Bharat’ (Clean India) can make a ‘Swasth Bharat’ (Healthy India).

He also shared his experience of working with the rural population of Bihar and said that only 2% of women in the state were using sanitary pads. In a shocking revelation, he said that the women either use cloth or leaves at the time of their menstrual cycle. He was also shocked after hearing the fact that funds that were allocated by the government for promoting menstrual health and hygiene in 2017-18, remained mostly unutilised in various states. In another part of the event, a panel discussion was organised in which Priyanka Suresh Raina, wife of cricketer Suresh Raina along with Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women and Dr Arika Bansal, a dermatologist participated to spread awareness.

Talking about Menstruation and Menstrual Hygiene is the only thing that could quickly spread awareness among women in India. Sharing some moments of our founder Mrs @_PriyankaCRaina speaking about the issue from today's #YesIBleed event at Amity University,Noida. pic.twitter.com/zS3UKBshZy — Gracia Raina Fndn. (@grfCare) March 6, 2018

Director, producer and actress Divya Khosla was also present during the second edition of the event. Addressing the people present for the event, she said that is high time to provide girls in rural areas with proper education and sources to maintain it with as 23% of adolescent Indian girls are dropping out of school because of inadequate menstrual protection. She also suggested that it is essential to change sanitary pad in every four hours as it is important to maintain good menstrual health. She also raised the issue of proper disposal of sanitary pads. She applauded the work done by the social outfit SheWings and suggested that more discussions on the topic should be held in future to educate more people about the cause.

