Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Health > World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?

World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?

Milk has often been recognized as a symbol of purity and nutrition in every household and is a staple in diets for people belonging to all walks of life across the globe.

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 20:27:55 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Milk has often been recognised as a symbol of purity and nutrition in every household and is a staple in diets for people belonging to all walks of life across the globe. It has been a part of our lifestyle for as long as one can remember. Rich in nutrients that are essential for a body’s development including calcium, protiens and vitamins, it aids in maintaining stronger bones and overall health of individuals. It has been the ideal food preferrence for new born babies while it is also considered important and recommended by doctors to include in your diets as adults. However, the increasing prevelance of adultrated milk has risen to be a significant threat to the public health as a whole. The concept of “adulteration in milk” refers to tampering with milk and contaminating it by adding substances into it, ranging from harmless substances that are used to increase volume of the milk like water to, sometimes, toxic chemicals intended to mask spoilage or enhance appearance.

Tags: health newsmilk dayunited nations
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?