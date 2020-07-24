A total 656 of life-saving 104 mobile clinics equipped with state of the art facilities to cater to immediate medical needs were launched by the AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Each of these Mobile clinics is responsible for catering to one Mandal each.

A total 656 of life-saving 104 mobile clinics equipped with state of the art facilities to cater to immediate medical needs were launched by the AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the 1st of July, 2020. Each of these Mobile clinics is responsible for catering to one Mandal each. The intention behind launching these Mobile clinics was to reach out to the remotest of areas in the state which never received healthcare services in the past due to poor infrastructure or lack of accessibility in the past.

A peculiar incident took place in the Krishna district of the state when a 104 was made by a citizen of the Nachugunta Village in Krishna river. This village is water locked and the only available mode of transport is a ferry. Remarkably so, the staff of the 104 clinics which was designated to cater to this village went way out of their way to render service. The ambulance was seen reaching the riverbank, getting onto a ferry, and making it to the destination within a matter of just 1 hour. A total of 12 patients were catered to while others were awareness sessions for others on the basic precautionary measures that one needs to take during the pandemic were conducted.

Also read: The power of vision: Dr. Rahil Chaudhary on cutting edge laser specs removal surgeries

Also read: Fashion during pandemic a ‘chicken and egg’ situation: Rahul Mishra

Healthcare workers were on board to do the needful. The Andhra Pradesh government has started a major revamp process of the entire public healthcare machinery in the state. A whopping 16,000 crores are being spent on building new hospitals and revamping old ones wherever needed. The CM recently went onto announce that 13000 YSR village clinics which will operate round the clock will be set up by the end of 2021. The state has been praised for the way it is dealing with Covid-19 with over 135 hospitals handling COVID cases across the state. AP on Friday carried out over 59,000 tests.

Also read: Wedding design a ‘global’ language, says award winning wedding planner Ambika Gupta

For all the latest Health News, download NewsX App