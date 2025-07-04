Live Tv
22 Heart Attack Deaths In 40 Days: Karnataka's Hassan District

22 Heart Attack Deaths In 40 Days: Karnataka’s Hassan District

Karnataka's Hassan district has reported 22 sudden deaths due to suspected heart attacks within 40 days, with several victims under the age of 45. Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause, as many of the deaths occurred at home or during daily activities without postmortem confirmation.

22 Heart Attack Deaths In 40 Days In Karnataka

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 10:18:52 IST

Karnataka’s Hassan district have reported a sudden surge in the cases of Heart Attack related deaths with 22 fatalities in just 40 days. This has raised alarm among medical experts and the local administration. This must be noted that sadly amongst the 22 demises, five were between 19 to 25 years old while eight were between the age of 25 to 45. However, only few were over the age of 60. 

Multiple Deaths Reported on June 30

On June 30 alone, four individuals died reportedly due to heart complications. The deceased included 50-year-old homemaker Lepakshi from JP Nagar in Belur, 58-year-old English professor Muttayya from Holenarasipura, 57-year-old government employee Kumar from Channarayapatna, and 63-year-old Satyanarayana Rao from Rangolihalli colony. None of the reported cases underwent postmortem examinations.

Authorities Begin Technical Investigation

Hassan district health officer Rajanna told ANI that most of the deaths occurred either at home or during regular daily activities, with only two fatalities happening in institutional settings. “None of these have undergone any postmortem, so it is difficult to tell the reason for death, because only 40% of the chest pain cases occur due to sudden cardiac arrest,” Rajanna said. He added that the district formed a committee to investigate the deaths and collect technical data after a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Lathakumari.

The newly formed committee has planned a comprehensive survey to study each case in detail. The survey will focus on potential underlying causes, lifestyle patterns, and medical histories of the deceased. Officials aim to determine whether external or environmental factors contributed to the spike in cardiac deaths among the youth in Hassan district.

