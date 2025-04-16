Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • 4 Daily Habits To Sharply Reduce Cancer Risk, According To A Survivor Doctor

4 Daily Habits To Sharply Reduce Cancer Risk, According To A Survivor Doctor

Cancers that appear in multiple first- or second-degree relatives, especially before the age of 50, may have genetic roots. In such cases, genetic testing and early screenings could be life-saving.

4 Daily Habits To Sharply Reduce Cancer Risk, According To A Survivor Doctor


Cancer is one of those things no one wants to think about but deep down, we all wonder, Am I doing enough to protect myself?
The good news? Preventing cancer doesn’t mean flipping your life upside down. Small, consistent habits can quietly and powerfully reduce your risk over time. Recently, Dr. Amy Morris,  a cancer doctor, survivor, and advocate, shared four daily habits that helped her fight cancer and continue to stay cancer-free. In a video on Instagram, she emphasized how doable these habits are, calling them “simple, natural, and life-lifting.”

Here’s what she recommends:

1. Walk Like It Matters

It might sound too simple to be true, but regular walking,  just 30 minutes a day, can significantly lower your risk for several cancers, including breast, colon, and endometrial cancers.

Walking helps in:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Maintaining a healthy weight, reducing fat cells that produce harmful hormones.
  • Improving digestion, lowering colon cancer risk.
  • Boosting immunity, giving your body’s natural defenses a leg up.

And you don’t need to be a marathoner. Take phone calls while walking, stroll after meals, or park a little farther away. Three brisk 10-minute walks work just as well as one longer one.

2. Fill Half Your Plate with Vegetables

Since childhood, we’ve been told to eat our vegetables — and it turns out, this age-old advice might be one of the most powerful cancer-fighting tools we have.

Why half a plate? Because when vegetables take up that much space, they naturally crowd out the unhealthy stuff like refined carbs and fatty meats.

Especially powerful:

  • Cruciferous veggies (broccoli, cabbage) rich in sulforaphane, which fights cancer cells.
  • Leafy greens packed with antioxidants and folate, which repair cell damage.
  • Fiber to keep your gut healthy and cut colon cancer risk.

And no — you don’t need fancy or expensive produce. Humble options like okra, pumpkin, and bottle gourd carry their own superpowers.

3. Live With a Sense of Purpose

Surprisingly, having a sense of purpose isn’t just good for your mental health, it also lowers inflammation, strengthens immunity, and improves long-term wellbeing.

This doesn’t mean you need to start a non-profit or climb mountains. Purpose can be as simple as:

  • Volunteering occasionally
  • Spending quality time with loved ones
  • Growing a balcony garden
  • Creating art, music, or even a blog

When you wake up with a reason beyond your to-do list, stress levels drop, and that’s huge because chronic stress can weaken immunity and trigger harmful cell changes.

4. Limit Alcohol

Even small amounts of alcohol can raise the risk of several cancers, including breast, liver, and esophageal. Alcohol breaks down into acetaldehyde, a toxic chemical that can damage DNA and interfere with cell repair — essentially, the first step toward cancer.

Practical tips:

  • Have alcohol-free weekdays.
  • Use smaller glasses.
  • Alternate drinks with water.
  • Sip slowly and be mindful.

You don’t have to quit entirely — even reducing your intake makes a meaningful difference.

Why It Matters

Cancer prevention isn’t about living in fear — it’s about empowerment. These habits won’t just lower your risk, they’ll help you feel stronger, sleep better, have more energy, and lift your mood.

It’s also important to know your family history. Cancers that appear in multiple first- or second-degree relatives, especially before the age of 50, may have genetic roots. In such cases, genetic testing and early screenings could be life-saving.

But here’s a reassuring fact: genetics account for only about 10% of cancers. According to research, nearly 40% of cancer cases are linked to lifestyle factors, things you can actively change.

No one can control everything when it comes to health. Some risks are random. But building simple, sustainable habits like walking more, eating vegetables, living with meaning, and drinking less can stack the odds in your favor not just against cancer, but for a fuller, healthier life.

ALSO READ: Why Sex Excites Only Till Honeymoon? Later Fades Away With Time: Understanding Pleasure

Filed under

alcohol cancer Cancer Prevention tips

Jaideep Ahlawat

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?
newsx

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed
OpenAI

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know
Waves Summit 2025

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge
newsx

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU
newsx

TikTok-Fueled Shopping Frenzy, US Shoppers Snag $1,490 Bags For $3
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

Entertainment

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail?

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave