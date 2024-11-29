6-Year-Old Massachusetts Girl Dies After Contracting E. Coli; Mother Blames McDonald’s Cheeseburger

Angelica Vazquez, described as a happy and healthy child, fell ill shortly after eating the cheeseburger on Halloween night, claims Mother.

A 6-year-old girl from Massachusetts has died after contracting a strain of E. coli, which her mother believes came from a cheeseburger eaten at a local McDonald’s.

Angelica Vazquez, described as a happy and healthy child, fell ill shortly after eating the cheeseburger on Halloween night. According to her mother, Samantha Ocasio, the family stopped at a Western Massachusetts McDonald’s before trick-or-treating. While her siblings opted for chicken nuggets, Angelica chose a cheeseburger.

The next evening, Angelica began vomiting and complained of stomach pain. Ocasio initially thought it was a minor stomach bug and provided her daughter with fluids.

However, on November 2, the situation took a tragic turn. Angelica collapsed after a bath and went into cardiac arrest. She was rushed to Baystate Medical Center but died 12 hours later.

Medical tests later confirmed that Angelica had contracted a strain of E. coli, a potentially dangerous bacterium that can cause severe stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, and in rare cases, life-threatening complications such as kidney failure.

Ocasio believes the bacteria originated from the cheeseburger her daughter ate, though health officials and McDonald’s have not confirmed a connection.

Ocasio, a mother of seven, is devastated by the loss of her youngest daughter. “She was always happy. She lit up everything,” Ocasio said through tears. “I’m going to miss a lot of firsts with her.”

McDonald’s E. Coli Outbreak

McDonald’s recently faced an E. coli outbreak linked to slivered onions used in Quarter Pounders, which affected at least 75 people across 13 states. The company removed the onions from impacted restaurants as of October 22, 2024.

However, McDonald’s stated that the diced onions used on cheeseburgers, such as the one Angelica consumed, are sourced from a different supplier. Furthermore, the CDC has not connected any cases of E. coli to McDonald’s locations in Massachusetts or the surrounding northeastern region.

McDonald’s Statement

In a statement, McDonald’s expressed condolences to Angelica’s family. “We are absolutely heartbroken for this family’s loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies. Public health officials have not connected any reports of E. coli to McDonald’s in Massachusetts or the broader northeast region,” the statement read.

The fast-food chain added that it is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and other agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding Angelica’s death.

Symptoms and Prevention

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that symptoms of E. coli infection, including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting, typically appear 3–4 days after exposure. In some cases, serious complications like kidney failure can occur, particularly in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

To prevent E. coli infections, the CDC recommends: Washing hands thoroughly, Properly cooking meat to safe temperatures, Avoiding unpasteurised milk and juices and Keeping raw foods separate from ready-to-eat foods.

